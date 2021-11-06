No. 1 Georgia vs. Missouri picks and best bets for Week 10

The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs will once again be in action on Saturday when welcoming the Missouri Tigers down to Sanford Stadium in Athens, GA. The game will kick off at noon ET on ESPN.

Georgia (8-0, 6-0 SEC) is fresh off opening the gates of hell on arch rival Florida in a 34-7 beatdown in Jacksonville last week. Clinging onto a 3-0 lead late in the first half, the Dawgs’ defense turned the game on its head in the span of two minutes to take a sudden 24-0 lead into halftime. Afterwards, they didn’t have to do much and cruised to yet another easy victory. At this point, it doesn’t matter if Stetson Bennett IV or JT Daniels is starting at quarterback because the rest of the roster simply overwhelms their opponents. With a Kentucky loss last week, UGA impressively clinched the SEC East division title before Halloween.

Missouri (4-4, 1-3 SEC) hasn’t had a good time in conference play this season but got a lift with a 37-28 victory at Vanderbilt last Saturday. The story of this game was running back Tyler Badie, who went wild by taking 31 carries for 254 yards and two touchdowns in the win. The dynamic senior is currently leading the SEC in rushing with 989 yards on 6.3 yards per carry and 11 touchdowns.

Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!

SP+ Rankings

Missouri: 73rd overall, 45th offense, 96th defense

Georgia: 2nd overall, 8th offense, 1st defense

Injury update

Missouri

WR Mookie Cooper Questionable - Undisclosed

DB Allie Green IV Questionable - Undisclosed

WR Kris Abrams-Draine Questionable - Undisclosed

DL Ben Key Questionable - Undisclosed

WR Chance Luper Questionable - Undisclosed

DL Johhny Walker Jr. Questionable - Undisclosed

QB Connor Bazelak Probable - Undisclosed

DB Ishmael Burdine Questionable - Undisclosed

DL Cannon York Questionable - Undisclosed

Georgia

LB Adam Anderson Questionable - Finger

WR Dominick Blaylock Questionable - Hamstring

LB Rian Davis Questionable - Quad

WR Justin Robinson Questionable - Hamstring

DL Julian Rochester Questionable - Knee

WR Arian Smith Questionable - Shin

DB Ameer Speed Questionable - Ankle

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

Missouri: 0-8 ATS

Georgia: 6-2 ATS

Total

Missouri: Over 6-2

Georgia: Over 3-5

Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports

Missouri: 45th overall, 55th offense, 36th defense

Georgia: 3rd overall, 3rd offense, 2nd defense

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Georgia -39.5

Total: 60

Moneyline: N/A

Opening line: Georgia -38

Opening total: 57.5

Weather

51 degrees, 12 MPH Winds NE, Cloudy

The Pick

Under 60

A 39.5-point spread is a bit steep, even for a No. 1 Georgia team that is putting opponents into a wood chipper this season. It is not out of the realm of possibility however, especially considering that Mizzou has yet to cover a single game this year.

The safe play is the under here. UGA tends to build up a large enough lead by the middle of the third quarter and then park it for the rest of the game. Think something along the lines of 41-10. as the final score.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.