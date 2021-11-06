No. 2 Alabama vs. LSU picks and best bets for Week 10

The No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide will host the LSU Tigers in a matchup that looked a lot better heading into the season but instead, Alabama is favored by more than four touchdowns. LSU has played just one game since the announcement that Ed Orgeron will not return to be the head coach in 2022 in a loss to the Ole Miss Rebels, while Alabama will go for their third straight win out of the break.

Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!

SP+ Rankings

Alabama: 3 overall, 3 offense, 10 defense

LSU: 53 overall, 36 offense, 73 defense

Injury update

Alabama

RB Camar Wheaton - Out indefinitely (knee)

LB Drew Sanders - Probable (hand)

LB Keanu Koht - Questionable (foot)

LSU

CB Cordale Flott - Doubtful (undisclosed)

DB Sage Ryan - Out (undisclosed)

DB Major Burns - Questionable (undisclosed)

DT Joseph Evans - Questionable (undisclosed)

WR Deion Smith - Questionable (undisclosed)

RB Armoni Goodwin - Questionable (undisclosed)

G Chasen Hines - Questionable (undisclosed)

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

Alabama: 5-3 ATS

LSU: 3-5 ATS

Total

Alabama: Over 5-3

LSU: Over 4-4

Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports

Alabama: 1 overall, 1 offense, 1 defense

LSU: 7 overall, 13 offense, 4 defense

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Alabama -28.5

Total: 67

Moneyline: Alabama -5000, LSU +2000

Opening line: Alabama -29

Opening total: 63.5

Weather

64 degrees, 7 MPH wind, 6% chance of rain

The Pick

LSU +28.5

Both teams are coming out of a bye week, so there’s not much of a situational advantage for either side. It’s very difficult to know how LSU will finish out what is a bit of an awkward situation with a coaching staff that will likely not be around much longer. However, 28.5 is a ton of points in what is the Tigers’ biggest game the rest of the season. With an additional week to prepare, I’ll guess LSU will do enough against an Alabama team that just needs wins - not style points - to get into the College Football Playoff.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.