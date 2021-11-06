No. 7 Michigan vs. Indiana picks and best bets for Week 10

The No. 7 Michigan Wolverines experienced a disappointing loss to an in-state rival last week and will try to get off the mat on Saturday night when welcoming the Indiana Hoosiers to Ann Arbor. The game will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET on Fox.

Michigan (7-1, 4-1 Big Ten) came out on the short end of its rivalry showdown when enemy Michigan State last Saturday, losing the Paul Bunyan Trophy in a 37-33 defeat. The Wolverines let a 30-14 lead in the third quarter slip away as Heisman Trophy hopeful Kenneth Walker III ended up scoring all five touchdowns on the afternoon for the Spartans. UM quarterback Cade McNamara did have a solid showing in the loss, throwing for just shy of 400 yards with two touchdowns and one interception.

Indiana (2-6, 0-5 Big Ten) is just trying to get to the finish line of this season but it did show fight in a 38-35 road loss to Mayland. With both Michael Penix Jr. and Jack Tuttle out with injuries, the Hoosiers had to rely on third-string quarterback Donaven McCulley and he had a decent day in the close loss. He threw for 242 yards and two touchdowns while running back Stephen Carr ripped off 136 yards and a pair of touchdowns of his own.

Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!

SP+ Rankings

Michigan: 5th overall, 18th offense, 8th defense

Indiana: 61st overall, 74th offense, 41st defense

Injury update

Michigan

TE Erick All Questionable - Ankle

RB Donovan Edwards Questionable- Undisclosed

Indiana

QB Michael Penix Jr. Doubtful - Shoulder

QB Jack Tuttle Doubtful - Lower Body

WR Camron Buckley Questionable - Undisclosed

DE James Head Jr. Questionable - Undisclosed

DB Reese Taylor Questionable - Undisclosed

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

Michigan: 6-2 ATS

Indiana: 2-6 ATS

Total

Michigan: Over 4-4

Indiana: Over 5-3

Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports

Michigan: 17th overall, 17th offense, 18th defense

Indiana: 37th overall, 31st offense, 41st defense

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Michigan -20

Total: 51

Moneyline: Michigan -1375, Indiana +800

Opening line: Michigan -20

Opening total: 49

Weather

44 degrees, 5 MPH Winds SSW, Clear skies

The Pick

Michigan -20

Last week was disappointing for the Wolverines but all of their goals of winning the Big Ten and potentially sneaking into the College Football Playoff are still well in play. This is not a letdown spot for Michigan, especially considering how wounded IU is coming into Ann Arbor. The Maize and Blue roll here and easily cover the 20-point spread.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.