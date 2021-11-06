No. 7 Michigan vs. Indiana picks and best bets for Week 10

The No. 7 Michigan Wolverines experienced a disappointing loss to an in-state rival last week and will try to get off the mat on Saturday night when welcoming the Indiana Hoosiers to Ann Arbor. The game will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET on Fox.
Michigan (7-1, 4-1 Big Ten) came out on the short end of its rivalry showdown when enemy Michigan State last Saturday, losing the Paul Bunyan Trophy in a 37-33 defeat. The Wolverines let a 30-14 lead in the third quarter slip away as Heisman Trophy hopeful Kenneth Walker III ended up scoring all five touchdowns on the afternoon for the Spartans. UM quarterback Cade McNamara did have a solid showing in the loss, throwing for just shy of 400 yards with two touchdowns and one interception.
Indiana (2-6, 0-5 Big Ten) is just trying to get to the finish line of this season but it did show fight in a 38-35 road loss to Mayland. With both Michael Penix Jr. and Jack Tuttle out with injuries, the Hoosiers had to rely on third-string quarterback Donaven McCulley and he had a decent day in the close loss. He threw for 242 yards and two touchdowns while running back Stephen Carr ripped off 136 yards and a pair of touchdowns of his own.
Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!
SP+ Rankings
Michigan: 5th overall, 18th offense, 8th defense
Indiana: 61st overall, 74th offense, 41st defense
Injury update
Michigan
TE Erick All Questionable - Ankle
RB Donovan Edwards Questionable- Undisclosed
Indiana
QB Michael Penix Jr. Doubtful - Shoulder
QB Jack Tuttle Doubtful - Lower Body
WR Camron Buckley Questionable - Undisclosed
DE James Head Jr. Questionable - Undisclosed
DB Reese Taylor Questionable - Undisclosed
ATS/Total
Against The Spread
Michigan: 6-2 ATS
Indiana: 2-6 ATS
Total
Michigan: Over 4-4
Indiana: Over 5-3
Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports
Michigan: 17th overall, 17th offense, 18th defense
Indiana: 37th overall, 31st offense, 41st defense
Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread: Michigan -20
Total: 51
Moneyline: Michigan -1375, Indiana +800
Opening line: Michigan -20
Opening total: 49
Weather
44 degrees, 5 MPH Winds SSW, Clear skies
The Pick
Michigan -20
Last week was disappointing for the Wolverines but all of their goals of winning the Big Ten and potentially sneaking into the College Football Playoff are still well in play. This is not a letdown spot for Michigan, especially considering how wounded IU is coming into Ann Arbor. The Maize and Blue roll here and easily cover the 20-point spread.
