No. 13 Auburn vs. No. 14 Texas A&M picks and best bets for Week 10

In a week without a ton of marquee matchups, the only game between ranked opponents will take place on Saturday afternoon in College Station, Texas when the No. 14 Texas A&M Aggies host the No. 13 Auburn Tigers. This game has serious ramifications for the divisional race behind the Alabama Crimson Tide, and this is as close to a must win as you’ll find for Texas A&M as they could fall two games off the lead in the SEC West.

Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!

SP+ Rankings

Auburn: 15 overall, 34 offense, 16 defense

Texas A&M: 7 overall, 24 offense, 7 defense

Injury update

Auburn

K Ben Patton - Questionable (lower body)

WR Elijah Canion - Questionable (undisclosed)

DT Zykeivous Walker - Questionable (arm)

WR Malcolm Johnson Jr. - Questionable (undisclosed)

Texas A&M

QB Haynes King - Out till mid-November (ankle)

DB Brian Williams - Questionable (undisclosed)

DB Keldrick Carper - Questionable (undisclosed)

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

Auburn: 5-3 ATS

Texas A&M: 5-3 ATS

Total

Auburn: Over 4-4

Texas A&M: Over 3-5

Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports

Auburn: 17 overall, 18 offense, 16 defense

Texas A&M: 11 overall, 10 offense, 8 defense

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Texas A&M -5

Total: 50

Moneyline: Texas A&M -200, Auburn +170

Opening line: Texas A&M -6

Opening total: 50

Weather

69 degrees, 4 MPH wind, 5% chance of rain

The Pick

Texas A&M -5

We got a little help from the betting public to get this number down 1.5 points from the original line, and there’s a lot to like about the Aggies. Texas A&M is the fresher team coming off a bye, while Auburn played last weekend and is forced to travel, so this is an advantageous situational spot for the Aggies. Additionally, we’ll give the motivational edge to Texas A&M as well because the Aggies have more to lose. The best unit on the field will be the Texas A&M defense, which ranks No. 11 in opponent yards per play, and they will get the job done at home on Saturday afternoon.

