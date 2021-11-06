No. 5 Ohio State vs. Nebraska picks and best bets for Week 10

The No. 5 Ohio State Buckeyes got a big win under the lights in Columbus last week and will now hit the road to Lincoln, NE, to meet the Nebraska Cornhuskers. The game will kick off at noon ET on Fox.

Ohio State (7-1, 5-0 Big Ten) hammered its way to a 33-24 victory over Penn State last Saturday, adding fuel to the mid-season tear that they’ve been on for the past month. The Buckeyes grabbed control of the contest in the second quarter and never looked back, powered by pretty good performances from quarterback C.J. Stroud and running back TreVeyon Henderson.

Nebraska (3-6, 1-5 Big Ten) is at the bottom of the west division standings and finds itself edging on missing a bowl game following a 28-23 loss to Purdue last week. Quarterback Adrian Martinez was picked off four times in the loss and held possession for only 21 minutes and change throughout the entire contest.

Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!

SP+ Rankings

Ohio State: 1st overall, 1st offense, 15th defense

Nebraska: 24th overall, 31st offense, 19th defense

Injury update

Ohio State

RB Demario McCall Questionable - Undisclosed

WR Kamryn Babb Questionable - Undisclosed

CB Sevyn Banks Questionable - Undisclosed

DE Tyler Friday Questionable - Undisclosed

LB Mitchell Melton Questionable - Undisclosed

TE Joe Royer Questionable - Undisclosed

WR Gee Scott Jr. Questionable - Undisclosed

Kicker Jake Seibert Questionable - Undisclosed

DT Jaden McKenzie Questionable - Undisclosed

DE Noah Potter Questionable - Undisclosed

CB Jakailin Johnson Questionable - Undisclosed

Safety Jaylen Johnson Questionable - Undisclosed

Nebraska

Safety Deontai Williams Questionable - Knee

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

Ohio State: 4-3-1 ATS

Nebraska: 5-4 ATS

Total

Ohio State: Over 5-3

Nebraska: Over 4-4-1

Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports

Ohio State: 2nd overall, 2nd offense, 3rd defense

Nebraska: 25th overall, 23th offense, 30th defense

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Ohio State -14

Total: 67.5

Moneyline: Ohio State -630, Nebraska +450

Opening line: Ohio State -15.5

Opening total: 63.5

Weather

57 degrees, 7 MPH Winds SSW

The Pick

Ohio State -14

Prior to last week’s Penn State game, Ohio State had blown up its previous four opponents by 39 points or more. Covering a 14.5-point spread against the Cornhuskers should be a walk in the park for the Buckeyes as they’ve hit an extra gear in the last month. Meanwhile on the other sideline, this could be a spot where once this gets out of hand, you could see the Nebraska players pack it on on Scott Frost for good.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.