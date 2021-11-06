No. 3 Michigan State vs. Purdue picks and best bets for Week 10

The mid-afternoon slate in the Big Ten will feature its highest ranked team on the road as the No. 3 Michigan State Spartans head down to West Lafayette, IN, to meet the Purdue Boilermakers. The game will kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC.

It’s a really good week to be a Michigan State (8-0, 5-0 Big Ten) fan, as the team took down hated in-state rival Michigan last Saturday before earning a No. 3 ranking in the initial College Football Playoff ranking of the season. In last Saturday’s Top-10 showdown in East Lansing, the Spartans managed to erase a third-quarter 30-14 deficit to storm back for a 37-33 victory. That victory came in large part to Heisman Trophy hopeful Kenneth Walker III, who ran for 197 yards and five touchdowns in the win.

Purdue (5-3, 3-2 Big Ten) inched a step closer to bowl eligibility last Saturday with a 28-23 victory over Nebraska. Aidan O’Connell, David Bell, and the Boilermaker offense had a decent afternoon but the story was the Boilermaker defense, who picked off Husker quarterback Adrian Martinez four times in the win.

Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!

SP+ Rankings

Michigan State: 14th overall, 42nd offense, 12th defense

Purdue: 46th overall, 70th offense, 26th defense

Injury update

Michigan State

WR Ian Stewart Questionable - Undisclosed

WR Ricky White Questionable - Personal

DE Adam Berghorst Questionable - Knee

RB Elijah Collins Questionable - Leg

DE Parks Gissinger Questionable - Undisclosed

DL Drew Beesley Questionable - Lower Body

DE Jack Camper Questionable - Undisclosed

WR Jalen Nailor Questionable - Undisclosed

LB Itayvion Brown Questionable - Undisclosed

LB Carson Casteel Questionable - Undisclosed

CB Khary Crump Questionable - Undisclosed

Purdue

TE Payne Durham Doubtful - Undisclosed

LB Kydran Jenkins Doubtful - Undisclosed

OL Greg Long Probable - Undisclosed

Safety Damarcus Mitchell Questionable - Undisclosed

TE Garrett Miller Questionable - Undisclosed

Kicker Chris Van Eekeren Questionable - Undisclosed

RB Ja’Quez Cross Questionable - Personal

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

Michigan State: 6-1-1 ATS

Purdue: 4-4 ATS

Total

Michigan State: Over 4-4

Purdue: Over 1-7

Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports

Michigan State: 39th overall, 43rd offense, 34th defense

Purdue: 56th overall, 58th offense, 51st defense

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Michigan State -3

Total: 53

Moneyline: Michigan State -150, Purdue +130

Opening line: Michigan State -2.5

Opening total: 52.5

Weather

54 degrees, 8 MPH Winds SW, Sunny

The Pick

Under 53

Sparty is in a prime letdown spot here as they’re hitting the road against a Big Ten foe who has experience putting scares into highly ranked foes. It was just a few weeks ago where the Boilermakers took down then-No. 2 Iowa on the road and would love to spoil the national championship hopes of another conference opponent. It’ll be a tight, low scoring affair and that makes the under a safe play here.

