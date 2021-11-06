Texas vs. Iowa State picks and best bets for Week 10

It has been quite the week for the Texas Longhorns football program, which started with a haunted house gone wrong involving a monkey. Then, later in the week, there was an altercation between the coaching staff and wide receiver Joshua Moore. This is all coming off three consecutive losses in which the Longhorns held double-digit leads. Meanwhile, the Iowa State Cyclones have fallen short of their high expectations heading into the season following their third loss of the year to the West Virginia Mountaineers.

SP+ Rankings

Texas: 27 overall, 11 offense, 57 defense

Iowa State: 16 overall, 17 offense, 25 defense

Injury update

Texas

WR Joshua Moore - Questionable (disciplinary)

DB Kitan Crawford - Questionable (hamstring)

Iowa State

No injuries to report

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

Texas: 4-4 ATS

Iowa State: 3-5 ATS

Total

Texas: Over 4-4

Iowa State: Over 4-4

Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports

Texas: 14 overall, 11 offense, 12 defense

Iowa State: 47 overall, 46 offense, 56 defense

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Iowa State -6.5

Total: 60

Moneyline: Iowa State -250, Texas +200

Opening line: Iowa State -6.5

Opening total: 58.5

Weather

66 degrees, 9 MPH wind, 8% chance of rain

The Pick

Iowa State -6.5

We’re going with the Cyclones because they are at home, and they seem like the most stable program of the two heading into Saturday night. Iowa State is one of very few teams inside the top 20 in yards per play offensively and defensively. While Texas can move the ball efficiently on offense, the Longhorns rank No. 100 on the defensive side of the ball in opponent yards per play, which is by far the worst unit on the field heading into this Big 12 matchup.

