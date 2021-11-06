Texas vs. Iowa State picks and best bets for Week 10

It has been quite the week for the Texas Longhorns football program, which started with a haunted house gone wrong involving a monkey. Then, later in the week, there was an altercation between the coaching staff and wide receiver Joshua Moore. This is all coming off three consecutive losses in which the Longhorns held double-digit leads. Meanwhile, the Iowa State Cyclones have fallen short of their high expectations heading into the season following their third loss of the year to the West Virginia Mountaineers.
Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!
SP+ Rankings
Texas: 27 overall, 11 offense, 57 defense
Iowa State: 16 overall, 17 offense, 25 defense
Injury update
Texas
WR Joshua Moore - Questionable (disciplinary)
DB Kitan Crawford - Questionable (hamstring)
Iowa State
No injuries to report
ATS/Total
Against The Spread
Texas: 4-4 ATS
Iowa State: 3-5 ATS
Total
Texas: Over 4-4
Iowa State: Over 4-4
Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports
Texas: 14 overall, 11 offense, 12 defense
Iowa State: 47 overall, 46 offense, 56 defense
Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread: Iowa State -6.5
Total: 60
Moneyline: Iowa State -250, Texas +200
Opening line: Iowa State -6.5
Opening total: 58.5
Weather
66 degrees, 9 MPH wind, 8% chance of rain
The Pick
Iowa State -6.5
We’re going with the Cyclones because they are at home, and they seem like the most stable program of the two heading into Saturday night. Iowa State is one of very few teams inside the top 20 in yards per play offensively and defensively. While Texas can move the ball efficiently on offense, the Longhorns rank No. 100 on the defensive side of the ball in opponent yards per play, which is by far the worst unit on the field heading into this Big 12 matchup.
