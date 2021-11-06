No. 24 San Diego State vs. Hawai’i picks and best bets for Week 10

The No. 24 San Diego State Aztecs are coming off their first loss of the season to the Fresno State Bulldogs at home, but they still found a way inside the top 25 of the College Football Playoff rankings reveal. They will travel to take on the Hawai’i Rainbow Warriors, which are coming off a 20-point loss to the Utah State Aggies.

Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!

SP+ Rankings

San Diego State: 42 overall, 101 offense, 6 defense

Hawai’i: 88 overall, 73 offense, 100 defense

Injury update

San Diego State

No new injuries to report

Hawai’i

RB Dae Dae Hunter - Questionable (undisclosed)

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

San Diego State: 5-3 ATS

Hawai’i: 3-6 ATS

Total

San Diego State: Over 4-4

Hawai’i: Over 4-5

Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports

San Diego State: 81 overall, 76 offense, 90 defense

Hawai’i: 125 overall, 127 offense, 119 defense

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: San Diego State -7

Total: 45.5

Moneyline: San Diego State -300, Hawai’i +235

Opening line: San Diego State -7

Opening total: 45.5

Weather

83 degrees, 19 MPH, 14% chance of rain

The Pick

Under 45.5

San Diego State is about as one-sided as a team can get in college football with a very good defense and an offense that isn’t scaring many opponents. The Aztecs rank No. 99 in yards per play against FBS opponents offensively, and they check in at No. 6 in that category defensively. San Diego State should be able to play to their style as they run the ball on 63.3% of snaps, the eighth highest rate in the country. When you combine all that with the potential for a windy ballgame, we’ll take the under.

