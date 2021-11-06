No. 18 Kentucky vs. Tennessee picks and best bets for Week 10

The Kentucky Wildcats have raised their expectations as a program under Mark Stoops, and that’s why a 6-0 start to this season was not one of the top stories in the sport. Despite losing consecutive games, Kentucky found their way inside the top 20 of the first College Football Playoff rankings reveal. Meanwhile, the Tennessee Volunteers are also looking to avoid a third consecutive loss but had an additional week to prepare.

Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!

SP+ Rankings

Kentucky: 45 overall, 60 offense, 38 defense

Tennessee: 20 overall, 23 offense, 29 defense

Injury update

Kentucky

WR Josh Ali - Questionable (undisclosed)

LB Jordan Wright - Questionable (undisclosed)

Tennessee

RB Jabari Small - Questionable (shoulder)

OL Kingston Harris - Questionable (undisclosed)

RB Jaylen Wright - Questionable (undisclosed)

OL Cade Mays - Questionable (leg)

RB Len’Neth Whitehead - Questionable (undisclosed)

DB Warren Burrell - Questionable (illness)

DB Christian Charles - Questionable (undisclosed)

DL Elijah Simmons - Questionable (undisclosed)

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

Kentucky: 6-2 ATS

Tennessee: 3-5 ATS

Total

Kentucky: Over 5-3

Tennessee: Over 5-3

Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports

Kentucky: 26 overall, 32 offense, 21 defense

Tennessee: 19 overall, 19 offense, 17 defense

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Pick ‘em

Total: 56.5

Moneyline: Kentucky -110, Tennessee -110

Opening line: Kentucky -4

Opening total: 62.5

Weather

57 degrees, 2 MPH wind, 6% chance of rain

The Pick

Tennessee

Obviously, we would’ve loved to have gotten the Volunteers at +4 like they opened at, but the public pushed this spread all the way down to a pick ‘em, and we’re still going to side with where the money is going. The Volunteers have come up short in every game against a quality opponent this season, and this feels like the one they get a win. Tennessee is coming off of a bye with the better offense and is in a good position to give Kentucky their third consecutive loss.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.