SMU vs. Memphis picks and best bets for Week 10

The SMU Mustangs will enter Saturday’s road matchup against the Memphis Tigers coming off a brutal way to lose their first game of the season. After tying the Houston Cougars with a field goal and 30 seconds to go, the ensuing kickoff went the other way for a touchdown as SMU fell from the group of unbeatens. Meanwhile, Memphis went into last week’s bye losing four of their previous five games.

Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!

SP+ Rankings

SMU: 47 overall, 19 offense, 79 defense

Memphis: 75 overall, 68 offense, 70 defense

Injury update

SMU

RB Ulysses Bentley IV - Questionable (ankle)

OL Alan Ali - Out till late November (knee)

Memphis

DL John Cartwright - Questionable (undisclosed)

RB Rodrigues Clark - Questionable (undisclosed)

LB Thomas Pickens - Questionable (undisclosed)

QB Seth Henigan - Questionable (hand)

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

SMU: 5-3 ATS

Memphis: 3-5 ATS

Total

SMU: Over 4-4

Memphis: Over 3-5

Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports

SMU: 67 overall, 69 offense, 66 defense

Memphis: 66 overall, 70 offense, 59 defense

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: SMU -5

Total: 70.5

Moneyline: SMU -200, Memphis +170

Opening line: SMU -7

Opening total: 72.5

Weather

63 degrees, 3 MPH wind, 7% chance of rain

The Pick

Under 70.5

The best unit on the field will be the SMU offense, while the worst will be the SMU defense, so we’re staying away from the point spread in this one. It’s always a risk heading into a game expecting more than 70 points to be scored regardless of the circumstance, but we’ll bet the fresher Memphis team will be able to somewhat limit the SMU offense with an extra week to prepare.

