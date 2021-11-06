No. 6 Cincinnati vs. Tulsa picks and best bets for Week 10

The No. 6 Cincinnati Bearcats cannot be too thrilled with how this week’s initial College Football Playoff rankings reveal went heading into Saturday’s home matchup against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane. Cincinnati’s Playoff chances are not impossible, but just about everything has to turn in their favor for the Bearcats to even have an opportunity to crack the top four.

Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!

SP+ Rankings

Cincinnati: 10 overall, 30 offense, 9 defense

Tulsa: 85 overall, 87 offense, 66 defense

Injury update

Cincinnati

No injuries to report

Tulsa

S Kendarin Ray - Questionable (foot)

S Cristian Williams - Questionable (undisclosed)

WR Keylon Stokes - Questionable (undisclosed)

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

Cincinnati: 5-3 ATS

Tulsa: 3-5 ATS

Total

Cincinnati: Over 4-4

Tulsa: Over 5-2-1

Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports

Cincinnati: 48 overall, 50 offense, 50 defense

Tulsa: 88 overall, 83 offense, 100 defense

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Cincinnati -22.5

Total: 56

Moneyline: Cincinnati -2000, Tulsa +1000

Opening line: Cincinnati -22

Opening total: 54.5

Weather

66 degrees, 9 MPH wind, 5% chance of rain

The Pick

Tulsa +22

This probably would not have mattered much, but Cincinnati could have benefitted from blowing out each of their last two opponents in the Navy Midshipmen and Tulane Green Wave, both of which had just one win before playing the Bearcats. Instead, Cincinnati beat Navy by seven and and went into halftime leading Tulane by just two points. Now, the Bearcats are facing a step up in competition, and Tulsa has an offense that should keep the deficit under this point spread.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.