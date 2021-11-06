No. 6 Cincinnati vs. Tulsa picks and best bets for Week 10

The No. 6 Cincinnati Bearcats cannot be too thrilled with how this week’s initial College Football Playoff rankings reveal went heading into Saturday’s home matchup against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane. Cincinnati’s Playoff chances are not impossible, but just about everything has to turn in their favor for the Bearcats to even have an opportunity to crack the top four.
Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!
SP+ Rankings
Cincinnati: 10 overall, 30 offense, 9 defense
Tulsa: 85 overall, 87 offense, 66 defense
Injury update
Cincinnati
No injuries to report
Tulsa
S Kendarin Ray - Questionable (foot)
S Cristian Williams - Questionable (undisclosed)
WR Keylon Stokes - Questionable (undisclosed)
ATS/Total
Against The Spread
Cincinnati: 5-3 ATS
Tulsa: 3-5 ATS
Total
Cincinnati: Over 4-4
Tulsa: Over 5-2-1
Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports
Cincinnati: 48 overall, 50 offense, 50 defense
Tulsa: 88 overall, 83 offense, 100 defense
Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread: Cincinnati -22.5
Total: 56
Moneyline: Cincinnati -2000, Tulsa +1000
Opening line: Cincinnati -22
Opening total: 54.5
Weather
66 degrees, 9 MPH wind, 5% chance of rain
The Pick
Tulsa +22
This probably would not have mattered much, but Cincinnati could have benefitted from blowing out each of their last two opponents in the Navy Midshipmen and Tulane Green Wave, both of which had just one win before playing the Bearcats. Instead, Cincinnati beat Navy by seven and and went into halftime leading Tulane by just two points. Now, the Bearcats are facing a step up in competition, and Tulsa has an offense that should keep the deficit under this point spread.
