No. 10 Notre Dame vs. Navy picks and best bets for Week 10

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish put themselves within shouting distance of the College Football Playoff with four games to go. However, Notre Dame doesn’t have too difficult of a schedule in their final four games especially without a conference championship to rely on. Meanwhile, the Navy Midshipmen snapped a three-game losing streak their last time out and had an extra day to prepare.

Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!

SP+ Rankings

Notre Dame: 13 overall, 21 offense, 18 defense

Navy: 111 overall, 123 offense, 82 defense

Injury update

Notre Dame

WR Braden Lenzy - Questionable (upper body)

S Kyle Hamilton - Questionable (knee)

OL Tosh Baker - Out indefinitely (undisclosed)

Navy

No new injuries to report

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

Notre Dame: 5-3 ATS

Navy: 5-3 ATS

Total

Notre Dame: Over 5-3

Navy: Over 3-5

Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports

Notre Dame: 10 overall, 6 offense, 13 defense

Navy: 130 overall, 129 offense, 128 defense

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Notre Dame -21

Total: 47.5

Moneyline: Notre Dame -1500, Navy +850

Opening line: Notre Dame -19.5

Opening total: 43.5

Weather

55 degrees, 12 MPH wind, 4% chance of rain

The Pick

Under 47.5

I’m not sure what is leading to this point total being driven up because that is great news for us as the over/under went right past some key numbers, which will provide some excellent value. Of course, Navy is going to run the ball a ton in their triple-option offense as the Midshipmen run on 83.5% of snaps, the third highest rate in the FBS, which will shorten the game and limit possessions. Navy will enter with an offense ranked No. 128 in yards per play against FBS opponents, while Notre Dame is ranked 85th in that category. Everything about this matchup screams under, and that’s the side to take.

