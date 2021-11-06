Mike Gesicki start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

The Miami Dolphins will take on the Houston Texans this week in a game where very few eyes will be on because of how little the outcome of the game means to the overall NFL conversation this season.

Still, the performance of a few select players could make a big impact to fantasy managers across the globe. So that has many people wondering what they should do with Dolphins TE Mike Gesicki in their lineup this weekend.

Fantasy Football analysis: Dolphins TE Mike Gesicki

The tight end out of Penn State is the leading pass-catcher for Miami this season. He’s totaled 475 yards on 40 catches and two touchdowns. That’s over 50 yards more than the second-closest receiver on the team. His quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa, clearly uses the big tight end as a security blanket. He has one game over 100 yards receiving and two more games where he’s eclipsed the 80-yard mark.

The Texans also have one of the worst defenses in the NFL against tight ends and by far the worst that Miami has seen so far this year. Houston is allowing tight ends to score an average of 17 fantasy points per game, which is the fifth worst in the league. On the season, they’ve given up 496 yards to tight ends and a league-high six touchdowns.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

With DeVante Parker doubtful, against a defense that struggles so mightily against tight ends and with a guy who leads his team in receiving yards, this is a bit of a no-brainer.

Start him.