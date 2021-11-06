Rose Namajunas vs. Zhang Weili predictions: Betting splits, DFS advice for title fight

UFC 268 comes to you live from Madison Square Garden in New York, New York on Saturday, November 6th. The co-main event is a women’s strawweight title fight between the champion Rose Namajunas and the challenger Zhang Weili. This will be a rematch between the fighters as Namajunas defeated Weili back in April of this year to earn the belt.

Namajunas has an 11-4 record and this will be her first title defense during this title run. When she won the title back in April, she won with a KO/TKO in the first round of the fight. Namajunas snuck in a left kick to the head that dropped Weili and Namajunas finished the fight seconds later on the ground. Weili enters with a 21-2 record as is fighting for the first time since losing the belt to Namajunas back in April. Prior to that fight, Weili hadn’t lost in the UFC since November of 2013 in her first fight. The champ Namajunas enters as the slight underdog with +100 odds while Weili is the slight favorite to get her belt back with -120 odds.

Here are the odds and betting splits at DraftKings Sportsbook for Rose Namajunas vs. Zhang Weili at UFC 268 on Saturday, November 6th.

Odds and Betting splits

Namajunas: +105 (67% of action, 67% of bets)

Weili: -125 (33% of action, 33% of bets)

Winning Method odds

Namajunas By Decision: +300 (13% of action, 19% of bets)

Namajunas By KO, TKO or DQ: +350 (48% of action, 26% of bets)

Namajunas By Submission: +650 (14% of action, 15% of bets)

Weili By Decision: +200 (3% of action, 18% of bets)

Weili By KO, TKO or DQ: +330 (16% of action, 14% of bets)

Weili By Submission: +1200 (5% of action, 7% of bets)

Tie: +5000 (1% of action, 1% of bets)

Namajunas: $8,200

Weili: $8,000

You may be wondering why Weili is so expensive as the challenger here. Well, she is not only slightly favored to win the fight, but her loss to Namajunas was only the second of her career in the UFC. Plus, the quickness of the KO/TKO was largely a surprise for the UFC world. Weili is out for revenge and Namajunas is out to prove that it wasn’t just a fluke kick that got her the gold. I wouldn’t necessarily throw both of these fighters into your lineup, but either is going to bring value. I would give the slight edge to Weili who is going to look to meticulously dissect her opponent. She may be a little more defensive to make sure that a surprise knockout doesn’t happen again, but Weili should walk away with the gold again.

