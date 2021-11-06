 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Justin Gaethje vs. Michael Chandler live stream: Fight time, how to watch UFC 268 fight via live stream

Justin Gaethje and Michael Chandler fight at lightweight on the main card of UFC 268 on Saturday, November 6th. We go over the fight time, how to watch, and current odds and betting splits.

By TeddyRicketson

UFC 268 airs this weekend from Madison Square Garden on Saturday, November 6. There is a five-bout main card headlined by a welterweight title fight between the champion Kamaru Usman and the challenger Colby Covington. The co-main event is a women’s strawweight title fight between Rose Namajunas and Zhang Weili.

The third fight on the main card will be a lightweight bout between #2 Justin Gaethje and #4 Michael Chandler. Gaethje enters with a 22-3 record and is coming off a loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov who won by submission in the second round. He is the favorite to win this fight with -210 odds. Chandler comes in as the underdog with a 22-6 overall record and +175 odds. In his last fight, he lost a lightweight title fight to champion Charles Oliveira by KO/TKO in the second round. Both of these fighters are coming off a loss, but a win here could spell a title fight next year.

How to watch Gaethje vs. Chandler

Date: Saturday, November 6th
Fight time: Main card starts at 10:00 p.m. ET
Live stream: ESPN+ PPV

DraftKings Sportsbook Odds/Predictions

Gaethje: -210
Chandler: +175

Splits: 51% of handle, 83% of bets on Gaethje

This fight figures to be a slugfest from both competitors. 10 of Gaethje’s last 11 final have been decided by KO/TKO as have Chandler’s last five fights. Neither of these fighters is accustomed to having to go the distance to a decision. This is a tough one to call, but I think that Gaethje is going to come out on top. Other than his submission loss in his most recent fight, he had won four fights in a row by KO/TKO. Three of those didn’t leave the first round. I think Gaethje brings the heat early in this one and Chandler isn’t able to keep up for long.

