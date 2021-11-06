Justin Gaethje vs. Michael Chandler live stream: Fight time, how to watch UFC 268 fight via live stream

UFC 268 airs this weekend from Madison Square Garden on Saturday, November 6. There is a five-bout main card headlined by a welterweight title fight between the champion Kamaru Usman and the challenger Colby Covington. The co-main event is a women’s strawweight title fight between Rose Namajunas and Zhang Weili.

The third fight on the main card will be a lightweight bout between #2 Justin Gaethje and #4 Michael Chandler. Gaethje enters with a 22-3 record and is coming off a loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov who won by submission in the second round. He is the favorite to win this fight with -210 odds. Chandler comes in as the underdog with a 22-6 overall record and +175 odds. In his last fight, he lost a lightweight title fight to champion Charles Oliveira by KO/TKO in the second round. Both of these fighters are coming off a loss, but a win here could spell a title fight next year.

How to watch Gaethje vs. Chandler

Date: Saturday, November 6th

Fight time: Main card starts at 10:00 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN+ PPV

Gaethje: -210

Chandler: +175

Splits: 51% of handle, 83% of bets on Gaethje

This fight figures to be a slugfest from both competitors. 10 of Gaethje’s last 11 final have been decided by KO/TKO as have Chandler’s last five fights. Neither of these fighters is accustomed to having to go the distance to a decision. This is a tough one to call, but I think that Gaethje is going to come out on top. Other than his submission loss in his most recent fight, he had won four fights in a row by KO/TKO. Three of those didn’t leave the first round. I think Gaethje brings the heat early in this one and Chandler isn’t able to keep up for long.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.