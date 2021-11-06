Shane Burgos vs. Billy Quarantillo live stream: Fight time, how to watch UFC 268 fight via live stream

UFC is back in the US for its next PPV with UFC 268 taking place on Saturday at Madison Square Garden. The five-bout main card features a welterweight title fight between the champion Kamaru Usman and the challenger Colby Covington. The co-main event features a women’s strawweight title fight between Rose Namajunas and Zhang Weili.

The second fight on the main card will be a featherweight bout between #14 Shane Burgos and Billy Quarantillo. Burgos enters this fight on a two-loss skid and has a 13-3 record. Most recently, he was KO/TKO’d in the third round of a match against Edson Barboza in May of this year. Quarantillo enters with a 16-3 record and has won four of his last five fights. He last fought in July of this year and had a KO/TKO win against Gabriel Benitez in the third round. Burgos is the favorite with -200 odds and Quarantillo is the underdog with +170 odds.

How to watch Burgos vs. Quarantillo

Date: Saturday, November 6th

Fight time: Main card starts at 10:00 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN+ PPV

Burgos: -200

Quarantillo: +170

Splits: 61% of handle on Quarantillo, 88% of bets on Burgos

Burgos got roughed up in his last fight and had the notorious delayed knockout. He got caught with a quick right hook from Barboza and appeared to shake it off, but when he tried to move backwards he fell and stumbled all the way to the bottom of the cage. He and Quarantillo match up pretty well, but I think that Quarantillo pulls the upset with his knockout ability. Burgos’ defense is going to have to be top-notch in this one, and he hasn’t looked fully himself in his last two fights.

