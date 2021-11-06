 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Frankie Edgar vs. Marlon Vera live stream: Fight time, how to watch UFC 268 fight via live stream

Frankie Edgar and Marlon Vera fight at bantamweight on the main card of UFC 268 on Saturday, November 6th. We go over the fight time, how to watch, and current odds and betting splits.

By TeddyRicketson

UFC 268 has arrived and will take place on Saturday, November 6th at Madison Square Garden. The event will be topped by a main card that includes a welterweight title fight between Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington, and a women’s strawweight title fight between Rose Namajunas and Zhang Weili.

Kicking off the main card is a bantamweight bout between Frankie Edgar and Marlon Vera. Edgar enters with an overall record of 23-9-1 and is coming off a loss to Cory Sandhagen this past February. He was won only two of his last five fights and is in need of a bounceback win. Vera has an overall record of 17-7-1 and is riding high off of a win. He was victorious against Davey Grant by unanimous decision in June of this year. He has had three of his last five fights come down to a decision and he needs to get better at finishing fights.

How to watch Edgar vs. Vera

Date: Saturday, November 6th
Fight time: Main card starts at 10:00 p.m. ET
Live stream: ESPN+ PPV

DraftKings Sportsbook Odds/Predictions

Edgar: +150
Vera: -170

Splits: 58% of handle on Edgar, 81% of bets on Vera

Vera is favored in this one because while he struggles to finish fights, Edgar hasn’t won a fight before the decision since 2017. Vera has the stamina to hang with him, but he also has the putaway power to win a fight that will be this close. The worst thing fan could see would be these fighters dancing around each other. Vera has never been knocked out or submitted and I think he finishes this fight before the decision.

