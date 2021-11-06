Alex Pereira vs. Andreas Michailidis live stream: Fight time, how to watch UFC 268 fight via live stream

UFC 268 takes place Saturday evening at Madison Square Garden and we get two big title fights to top the card. The main card is highlighted by a welterweight title fight between Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington and a women’s strawweight title fight between Rose Namajunas and Zhang Weili.

Highlighting the preliminary card is a middleweight bout between Alex Pereira and Andreas Michailidis. Pereira enters with a 3-1 record and has fought just one time since 2016. He lost his first UFC fight back in 2015, but then won two in 2016 and took a four-year break before coming back in November of 2020. He won by KO/TKO against Thomas Powell in the first round. Michailidis has a 13-4 record and is coming off a unanimous decision win against KB Bhullar in May of this year. Michailidis has won four of his last five fights and is known for his TKO by punches victories.

How to watch Pereira vs. Michailidis

Date: Saturday, November 6th

Fight time: Preliminary card starts at 8:00 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN+ or ESPNews

Pereira: -260

Michailidis: +210

Splits: 72% of handle, 96% of bets on Pereira

Michailidis is the more experienced fighter, but Pereira has looked better most recently. This should be an absolute slugfest of a match. Pereira’s only loss has been to submission and Michailidis hasn’t submitted someone since 2014. This fight will likely see a ton of striking and could come down to the ground game offense. Even though he is the underdog, I like Michailidis in this one because a fighter’s defense has to be at its highest to deal with his flurry of hard-hitting punches and I don’t think Periera will be able to keep up the whole fight.

