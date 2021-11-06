Al Iaquinta vs. Bobby Green live stream: Fight time, how to watch UFC 268 fight via live stream

It’s time for UFC 268! The PPV event takes place Saturday night, November 6th at Madison Square Garden. It gets going at 6 p.m. and will probably run past midnight. The event wraps with a welterweight title fight as Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington get together for a rematch.

Highlighting the preliminary card is a lightweight bout between Al Iaquinta and Bobby Green. Iaquinta enters with a 14-6-1 record and has lost two straight bouts to unanimous decision. Most recently, he lost in October of 2019 to Dan Hooker at UFC 243. He is two and three in his last five fights with his last win coming by way of unanimous decision in December of 2018 against Kevin Lee. Green is also on a two-match skid and enters with an overall record of 27-12-1. He hasn’t won since September of 2020. In his last fight, he lost by unanimous decision to Rafael Fiziev.

How to watch Iaquinta vs. Green

Date: Saturday, November 6th

Fight time: Preliminary card starts at 8:00 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN+ or ESPNews

Iaquinta: +155

Green: -180

Splits: 62% of handle, 55% of bets on Iaquinta

This fight has the potential to be a snoozefest. No offense to the competitors, but their fights go to a decision more commonly than not. Green’s last eight fights and Iaquinta's last four fights have all come down to a decision. In fact, Green hasn’t won a fight before the decision since 2013 when he won by KO/TKO against James Krause. This one feels like it is going to a decision and I am going with Green solely because he has more recent fighting experience and Iaquinta may have some rust to shake off early.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.