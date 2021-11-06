Phillip Hawes vs. Chris Curtis live stream: Fight time, how to watch UFC 268 fight via live stream

UFC 268 has arrived and we get a pair of significant title fights atop the card at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, November 6th. The main card is highlighted by a welterweight title fight between Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington and a women’s strawweight title fight between Rose Namajunas and Zhang Weili.

Highlighting the preliminary card is a middleweight bout between Phillip Hawes and Chris Curtis. Hawes enters with an 11-2 record and has won his last seven fights. Most recently, he defeated Kyle Daukaus by unanimous decision in May of this year. Curtis is the more experienced of the two with a 26-8 overall record. He has won his last five fights and is coming off a unanimous decision victory against Kenny Robertson in July of this year.

How to watch Hawes vs. Curtis

Date: Saturday, November 6th

Fight time: Preliminary card starts at 8:00 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN+ or ESPNews

Hawes: -310

Curtis: +245

Splits: 74% of handle, 89% of bets on Haws

Both of these fighters have been on quite the run as Hawes hasn’t lost since 2017 and Curtis hasn’t lost since 2019. Both of them also are known for their striking ability and typically go to KO/TKO finishes so on paper this fight should be rather exciting. Vegas is going with Hawes in this one, but I kind of like the experience that Curtis brings to the table. It is going to be a close fight, but I think Curtis overcomes the two-and-a-half-inch reach disadvantage and comes out with a win.

