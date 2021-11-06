 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Nassourdine Imavov live stream: Fight time, how to watch UFC 268 fight via live stream

Edmen Shahbazyan and Nassourdine Imavov fight at heavyweight on the main card of UFC 268 on Saturday, November 6th. We go over the fight time, how to watch, and current odds and betting splits.

By TeddyRicketson

UFC 268 is set to get going this weekend from Madison Square Garden on Saturday, November 6th. There is a five-bout main card highlighted by a welterweight title fight between Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington. Also notable on the main card is a women’s strawweight title fight between Rose Namajunas and Zhang Weili.

Highlighting the preliminary card is a middleweight bout between Edmen Shahbazyan and Nassourdine Imavov. Shahbazyan enters with an 11-2 record but is coming off his two losses in a row. Most recently, he lost to Jack Hermansson by unanimous decision in May of this year. Imavov has a 10-3 record and is most recently coming off a second-round KO/TKO victory against Ian Heinisch in July of this year. Shahbazyan tends to be more of a striker while Imavov is well-rounded but can surprise with some intense submissions on the ground.

How to watch Shahbazyan vs. Imavov

Date: Saturday, November 6th
Fight time: Preliminary card starts at 8:00 p.m. ET
Live stream: ESPN+ or ESPNews

DraftKings Sportsbook Odds/Predictions

Shahbazyan: -105
Imavov: -115

Splits: 74% of handle, 70% of bets on Imavov

This is going to be a close fight that should be pretty entertaining. Both fighters like fast-paced fights and aren’t known for dancing around their opponents. Shahbazyan had won 11 fights in a row before dropping his last two and I think he gets back into the win column this weekend. This one could come down to the ground game and I give the striking edge to Shahbazyan because his punches have been tough to solve. Should be a good fight either way though!

