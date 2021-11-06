Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Nassourdine Imavov live stream: Fight time, how to watch UFC 268 fight via live stream

UFC 268 is set to get going this weekend from Madison Square Garden on Saturday, November 6th. There is a five-bout main card highlighted by a welterweight title fight between Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington. Also notable on the main card is a women’s strawweight title fight between Rose Namajunas and Zhang Weili.

Highlighting the preliminary card is a middleweight bout between Edmen Shahbazyan and Nassourdine Imavov. Shahbazyan enters with an 11-2 record but is coming off his two losses in a row. Most recently, he lost to Jack Hermansson by unanimous decision in May of this year. Imavov has a 10-3 record and is most recently coming off a second-round KO/TKO victory against Ian Heinisch in July of this year. Shahbazyan tends to be more of a striker while Imavov is well-rounded but can surprise with some intense submissions on the ground.

How to watch Shahbazyan vs. Imavov

Date: Saturday, November 6th

Fight time: Preliminary card starts at 8:00 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN+ or ESPNews

Shahbazyan: -105

Imavov: -115

Splits: 74% of handle, 70% of bets on Imavov

This is going to be a close fight that should be pretty entertaining. Both fighters like fast-paced fights and aren’t known for dancing around their opponents. Shahbazyan had won 11 fights in a row before dropping his last two and I think he gets back into the win column this weekend. This one could come down to the ground game and I give the striking edge to Shahbazyan because his punches have been tough to solve. Should be a good fight either way though!

