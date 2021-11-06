Ian Garry vs. Jordan Williams live stream: Fight time, how to watch UFC 268 fight via live stream

UFC 268 gets underway Saturday evening live from Madison Square Garden. The event gets underway at 6 p.m. ET with the early preliminary card, followed by the preliminary card at 8 p.m. and the main card at 10 p.m. The event is highlighted by a welterweight title fight between Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington and a women’s strawweight title fight between Rose Namajunas and Zhang Weili.

Kicking off the preliminary card is a welterweight bout between Ian Garry and Jordan Williams. Garry is putting his undefeated 7-0 streak on the line this week. Most recently, the 23-year-old defeated Jack Grant by unanimous decision. All of his fights have been with an MMA promotion in England called Cage Warriors and this will be his first official UFC matchup. Williams enters with a 9-5 record and has lost two matches in a row. Most recently, he was submitted by Mickey Gall in the first round of their fight last July.

How to watch Garry vs. Williams

Date: Saturday, November 6th

Fight time: Preliminary card starts at 8:00 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN+ or ESPNews

Garry: -400

Williams: +300

Splits: 89% of handle, 96% of bets on Garry

Garry is going to get his first taste of official UFC action and Vegas apparently likes what they have seen from him overseas. Of his seven matches so far, four have been by KO/TKO, two have come down to a unanimous decision and he won one by a rear-naked choke submission. Williams is a decent matchup for his first fight as the southpaw packs quite the punch. Unfortunately, Williams’ ground game needs some work so if Garry can get him down, he will have the edge.

