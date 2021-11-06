Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Saturday, November 6

There’s only six NBA games on the schedule Saturday, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t an opportunity for basketball fans and bettors to cash in on player props. Here’s some players to back in Saturday’s NBA action, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Jayson Tatum, over 27.5 points (-105)

Tatum is averaging 22.7 points per game, so this initially might seem like a bit of a stretch. However, there’s two factors working in the forward’s favor. Jaylen Brown has been ruled out, so that means Tatum is going to be the unquestioned primary offensive option. Secondly, Tatum is coming off some poor shooting performances and will eventually get back to his standard efficiency. The Mavericks have been bad defensively, so the matchup is there for Tatum to get right.

Aaron Gordon, over 6.5 rebounds (+110)

Gordon is coming off an underwhelming performance against the Grizzlies, where he logged nine points, one rebound and one assist in 30 minutes. That being said, the forward has racked up seven or more rebounds in four games. The Rockets are slightly below league average when it comes to rebounding, so Gordon has a good chance to hit the over here.

DeMar DeRozan, over 0.5 3-pointers (+115)

This is the ultimate flier given DeRozan’s unwillingness to shoot triples. However, he only needs to hit one for this prop to pay off and there’s no way the 76ers are going to let him work his midrange magic on them in back-to-back games. The guard is likely going to be given some space on the perimeter, so he’ll have to take some open threes if he gets the chance. The potential payoff makes this prop worth taking.

