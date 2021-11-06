Pick against the spread, over/under for Jazz vs. Heat on Saturday

The Utah Jazz and Miami Heat face each other on Saturday night at FTX Arena in Miami, Florida. There are a few big injuries to note before we get going. Donovan Mitchell and Royce O’Neale are both questionable for the Jazz while Kyle Lowry is questionable for the Heat.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook for Jazz-Heat on Saturday night.

Jazz vs. Heat, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Heat -2.5

This pick will change depending on how the injury report shakes out. If Lowry is out and Mitchell and O’Neale both play, advantage Utah. If Lowry plays and Mitchell remains out, advantage Miami. So really just follow the injury report and try to react to the news as quickly as possible to get the best line. At 6-2, the Heat have looked like one of the best teams in the East (if not the best). The Jazz aren’t dogs often, but have failed to cover as underdogs in their past five games. Really, the Heat have the players to match up with Rudy Gobert and Mitchell. This game should be close if everyone is healthy, but I’ll take Miami to get by this spread.

Over/Under: Under 211.5

There are a few things to consider with the total. If Mitchell and Lowry are out, that’s a big hit to both teams offensively. If both players are healthy, it’s also a boost on the defensive end (more so for the Heat). So either way the injury report swings feels good for the under here. Both teams have a losing record against the over, 5-11 combined. The Heat also have the tendency to be streaky shooting the ball. Last game, Miami shot 22 percent from 3-point range on 41 attempts against the Celtics. The Jazz are a more complete and better defensive team than Boston.

