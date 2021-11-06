Pick against the spread, over/under for 76ers vs. Bulls on Saturday

The Chicago Bulls and Philadelphia 76ers finish up a home-and-home series on Saturday night at United Center in Chicago, Illinois. The Sixers got the best of the Bulls in the first matchup, but not by much, winning thanks to a big shot by Seth Curry and huge block by Joel Embiid on DeMar DeRozan.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook for Bulls-Sixers on Saturday night.

76ers vs. Bulls, 8:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Bulls -3.5

We went with Chicago getting points in the first meeting on the road. The Bulls came up a bit short but things could have changed with one play. We’ll go back to the well with the Bulls on Saturday night. It’ll be basically the same matchup and Chicago has been good at home (3-1) and good as the favorite (4-1) this season. The Sixers don’t often cover the spread while being underdogs (33 percent) while the Bulls cover 80 percent of the time when favored. DeRozan and Zach LaVine cooked again. The Bulls just need to get Nikola Vucevic going down low against Embiid.

Over/Under: Under 212.5

This number is down a bit from the one we saw in the previous game, which was around 216. Last game, these teams combined for 201 points, so still well below this number. It’s the same line of thinking though; both teams are strong defensively and both teams have hit the under more often this season. Combined, the Bulls and Sixers are 5-12 hitting the over this season.

