Pick against the spread, over/under for Celtics vs. Mavericks on Saturday

The Boston Celtics head to Texas to take on the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday night at American Airlines Center. The Celtics are coming off a sweep of Florida with wins over the Heat and Magic this week. The Mavericks have gone back and forth between wins with the latest a 109-108 victory over the Spurs.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook for Celtics-Mavericks.

Celtics vs. Mavericks, 8:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Celtics +3.5

This is probably going to come back to bite us, but the Celtics have some momentum and are better than their start to the season. The lines will start adjusting as Boston begins to play better throughout the year. The Celtics getting points against a middle-of-the-pack Mavs team is ideal. Boston held the two Florida teams to under 80 points, which isn’t an easy task. Had it not been for a few late collapses, the Celtics would be closer to 6-3 or 7-2 this season. The Mavericks are wildly inconsistent and most of their wins are close games. Most of their losses are pretty ugly. So either way, this feels good for Boston, even without Jaylen Brown.

Over/Under: Over 210

The Celtics without Brown hurts on both ends of the ball. We also know how Boston has played defensively the past few games. Still, this feels like a game where the two teams will play up in pace and this point total is pretty low. Kristaps Porzingis has a chance to return to the lineup for the Mavs, which is a nice boost on offense. Porzingis is also a mismatch stretching the floor against Boston. Dallas has been stronger hitting the under this season, but chances are that was because of higher lines.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.