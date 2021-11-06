Pick against the spread, over/under for Hawks vs. Suns on Saturday

The Phoenix Suns welcome in the Atlanta Hawks for a matchup on Saturday night. This could have been the 2021 NBA Finals had the Hawks made it past the Milwaukee Bucks. Instead, the Suns fell to Giannis and Co. The Suns are, well, hot on a three-game winning streak. The Hawks are, not hot, losing four of their past five games.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook for Hawks-Suns on Saturday.

Hawks vs. Suns, 10:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Suns -5

Like was mentioned above, the Suns are playing good basketball and the Hawks are playing bad basketball. Phoenix has won each of the past three games by a double-digit margin. The Hawks have had a tough schedule to start but that doesn’t mean they should be losing all those games. Atlanta has failed to cover the spread in seven straight road games and are 0-3 as underdogs this season. Trae Young is one of many guards struggling early on with the shooting foul rule changes. The Hawks will go as far as Young takes them. That may not be to a win on Saturday night.

Over/Under: Over 221.5

We’re going to live dangerously here and go with the over. The under has been more successful in the entire League so far this season. The Hawks have allowed at least 111 points in five straight games. Atlanta and Phoenix each rank toward the back half of the NBA in defense this season. We know both sides have explosive guards who can fill it up in Young and Devin Booker. There shouldn’t be much defense in this contest.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.