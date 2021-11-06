Best D/ST streamers for Week 9 fantasy football

If there’s a position which most managers across fantasy football leagues stream rather than setting permanently, it’s defenses. Defense and special teams is largely driven by matchups, so this position has the most churn during the year. When looking at Week 9 D/ST options, it’s important to take the matchup and injury report into consideration.

Here, we’ll take a look at the best D/ST streaming options available for fantasy football managers as you set your Week 9 lineups.

Steelers D/ST vs. Bears

There’s two benefits to starting the Steelers defense this week. They play on Monday, so you’ll know if you need them to play or not to win your matchup. If you do have to play them, you get a rising unit going up against a struggling offense known to turn the ball over. It’s a good matchup and it comes in the final game of the week.

After winning the opening game of the season, both of these teams are still looking for a second victory. Something has to give in this game, and the Dolphins defense might be the unit to get the job done. Houston’s offense hasn’t been good, so Miami has a chance to make impact plays all day in Week 9.

Patriots D/ST vs. Panthers

There’s a chance Christian McCaffrey is active in this game, which would bring New England down slightly. However, the Patriots just held an explosive Chargers team to 24 points, with the final touchdown coming in garbage time. This unit knows how to contain teams, and Carolina has been struggling to put up points after a strong start. This should be another good week for New England’s defense.