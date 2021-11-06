Best tight end streamers for Week 9 fantasy football

Tight end is always a tough position for fantasy managers, especially those who don’t have the top two or three in the league. Week 9 brings about a somewhat tricky bye week for the position with Rob Gronkowski, T.J. Hockenson and Washington’s tight ends out. Streaming tight ends is always difficult but there are some decent options out there on the waiver wire.

Here, we’ll take a look at the best tight end streaming options available for fantasy football managers as you set your Week 9 lineups.

Jared Cook, Chargers vs. Eagles

Cook is in a pass-heavy offense, and he’s likely to get opportunities near the endzone. As a streaming tight end, you can’t ask for much more. Cook is involved in the passing game between the 20s but the real value of the position is touchdowns. The tight end only has two so far this season, but the opportunities have been there. Expect more chances for Cook against the Eagles Sunday.

Evan Engram, Giants vs. Raiders

Engram is going to be healthy to start this game, and that’s enough to put him near the top of the streaming pool for the position. The Giants are going to need all the help they can get with skill players, so this could be a strong matchup for Engram. The tight end is likely to move on after this season, so he needs some big performances to create a market for himself in the offseason.

Hunter Henry, Patriots vs. Panthers

Henry is the primary receiving tight end for the Patriots, so he gets the nod over Jonnu Smith. He’s rostered in almost 60 percent of ESPN leagues, so there’s a chance Henry won’t be on the waiver wire. The Panthers are banged up defensively and have been struggling against the pass. Henry represents a high-level streaming option in Week 9 due to his role and a favorable opponent.