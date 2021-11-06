Best quarterback streamers for Week 9 fantasy football

Week 9 of the fantasy football season is one game old, with popular quarterback streaming option Carson Wentz off the board. If managers who stream quarterbacks didn’t get a chance to grab and start Wentz, there’s still some great options out there in this week’s slate.

Here, we’ll take a look at the best streaming options available for fantasy football managers as you set your Week 9 lineups.

Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins vs. Texans

The Dolphins decided to stay put at the trade deadline, opting against trading for Deshaun Watson. That means Tagovailoa is going to get this season to prove he’s the right quarterback for the Dolphins. The gunslinger is going to get a favorable matchup against the Texans, meaning he’s a prime streaming option for Week 9.

Jordan Love, Packers vs. Chiefs

There’s a chance Love comes out and completely bombs this game, which would not be ideal for the Packers. They’re currently dealing with a massive PR fire courtesy of Aaron Rodgers, so it would be nice if Love could have a solid outing. There’s a good chance he plays well, given Kansas City’s horrendous pass defense and Davante Adams returning to the lineup.

Derek Carr, Raiders vs. Giants

Carr is rostered in 62.6 percent of ESPN leagues, so there’s a chance he’s not available on the waiver wire. The Raiders quarterback is coming off a bye, and it’s been a difficult week for him and the organization surrounding Henry Ruggs’ DUI incident. That being said, Carr is one of the top passers in the league this season and has a great matchup against the lowly Giants.