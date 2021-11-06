Best running back streamers for Week 9 fantasy football

There’s some prominent running backs on a bye in Week 9 of the NFL season, including Leonard Fournette, D’Andre Swift and Antonio Gibson. Fantasy managers are likely looking for some filler options at the position this week, although the waiver wire is usually pretty bare at this point in the season at the running back position.

Here, we’ll take a look at the best running back streaming options available for fantasy football managers as you set your Week 9 lineups.

Kenneth Gainwell, Eagles vs. Chargers

Gainwell had a pretty rough outing last week against the Lions as Philadelphia’s lead running back, leading to managers likely abandoning him for Boston Scott. He did score two touchdowns, but Gainwell still had 13 touches. He’s slated to get some volume again, so he’s a good filler option for this week.

Devonta Freeman, Ravens vs. Vikings

With Latavius Murray still on the injury report, there’s a chance the Ravens go with Freeman as the lead running back against the Vikings. This is a run-heavy offense in Baltimore, so Freeman does have a chance to get between 10-15 touches fairly comfortably. The Ravens will want to make a statement out of the bye week, so this figures to be a solid matchup for Baltimore’s fantasy players.

Carlos Hyde, Jaguars vs. Bills

There’s a chance James Robinson is out for Sunday’s contest, meaning Hyde would be the starting running back for the Jaguars. The Bills present a bad matchup but Hyde will get enough volume to make him a justifiable flex option for managers in Week 9. The Jaguars will want to control the ball more against Buffalo, so Hyde is worth picking up if you’re in a tough spot. He’s rostered in just 17.8 percent of ESPN leagues.