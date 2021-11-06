Best wide receiver streamers for Week 9 fantasy football

Week 9 is a tough bye week for fantasy managers when it comes to wide receivers. With the Buccaneers, Seahawks and Washington off, five superstar fantasy receivers are off the board. That means managers likely have to turn to the waiver wire to find some replacements.

Here, we’ll take a look at the best wide receiver streaming options available for fantasy football managers as you set your Week 9 lineups.

Tyler Boyd, Bengals vs. Browns

Boyd is the third receiver in Cincinnati’s offense behind Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. That being said, he has a strong matchup this week against Cleveland’s suspect pass defense. The Browns do have a solid pass rush, so Joe Burrow is likely going to favor short and intermediate throws more. That’s where Boyd can do some serious damage as a receiver.

Kadarius Toney, Giants vs. Raiders

Toney might be the only Giants receiver healthy enough to suit up for Sunday’s contest, outside of Darius Slayton. That makes him a volume candidate, with his deep-threat potential raising his fantasy ceiling. The Raiders have given up some big plays against the pass this year, so Toney could have a strong outing in Week 9.

Darnell Mooney, Bears vs. Steelers

Justin Fields is starting to show why the Bears value him highly, and he’s set to bring those skills to a primetime game Monday. The matchup is tough with Pittsburgh, but Mooney does have upside as Fields’ preferred receiver. He’s going to see the most targets in this offense, and Fields isn’t shy about taking some deep shots. Those plays usually involve Mooney, who only needs one or two big connections to deliver value for managers.