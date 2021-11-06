How to watch qualifying for the 2021 NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship Race at Phoenix on TV, via live stream

NASCAR fans, rejoice — there’s a jam-packed slate of racing action this week as the Truck Series, Xfinity Series and Cup Series prepare to crown their respective champions. The NASCAR Xfinity Series wraps up this Saturday, November 6th at 8:30 p.m. ET. The race will begin at 8:30 p.m. ET Saturday, but not before the starting lineup is determined at the qualifying event.

The lineup will be key for the final four in the running for the Xfinity Series Championship, including Noah Gragson, Austin Cindric, Daniel Hemric and AJ Allmendinger. They’ll each enter Saturday’s Xfinity Championship race with 4,000 points — a clean slate — and they’ll each be looking to get the edge with their starting position.

How to watch qualifying for Xfinity Series Championship

Date: Saturday, November 6th

Time: 5:35 p.m. ET

Live stream: TrackPass

Live streaming the qualifying event for the Xfinity Series Championship on NBC Sports Gold TrackPass. TrackPass is a subscription service, available for $4.99 per month. With a subscription, you can watch on the NBC Sports App available for Apple iOS, Android, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and more.

Entry list