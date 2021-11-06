 clock menu more-arrow no yes

How to watch qualifying for the 2021 NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship Race at Phoenix on TV, via live stream

We go over how you can watch qualifying for the NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship Race at the Phoenix Raceway.

By kate.magdziuk
Daniel Hemric, driver of the #18 Poppy Bank Toyota, and Austin Cindric, driver of the #22 Odyssey Battery Ford, race during the NASCAR Xfinity Series Kansas Lottery 300 at Kansas Speedway on October 23, 2021 in Kansas City, Kansas. Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images

NASCAR fans, rejoice — there’s a jam-packed slate of racing action this week as the Truck Series, Xfinity Series and Cup Series prepare to crown their respective champions. The NASCAR Xfinity Series wraps up this Saturday, November 6th at 8:30 p.m. ET. The race will begin at 8:30 p.m. ET Saturday, but not before the starting lineup is determined at the qualifying event.

The lineup will be key for the final four in the running for the Xfinity Series Championship, including Noah Gragson, Austin Cindric, Daniel Hemric and AJ Allmendinger. They’ll each enter Saturday’s Xfinity Championship race with 4,000 points — a clean slate — and they’ll each be looking to get the edge with their starting position.

How to watch qualifying for Xfinity Series Championship

Date: Saturday, November 6th
Time: 5:35 p.m. ET
Live stream: TrackPass

Live streaming the qualifying event for the Xfinity Series Championship on NBC Sports Gold TrackPass. TrackPass is a subscription service, available for $4.99 per month. With a subscription, you can watch on the NBC Sports App available for Apple iOS, Android, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and more.

Entry list

2021 Xfinity Series Championship, entry list

Pos. Driver Car #
Pos. Driver Car #
1 Jeffrey Earnhardt 0
2 Michael Annett 1
3 Brett Moffitt 2
4 Myatt Snider 2
5 Landon Cassill 4
6 Matt Mills 5
7 Ryan Vargas 6
8 Justin Allgaier 7
9 J.J. Yeley 7
10 Sam Mayer 8
11 Noah Gragson 9
12 Jeb Burton 10
13 Justin Haley 11
14 Stephen Leicht 13
15 Bayley Currey 15
16 A.J. Allmendinger 16
17 Joe Graf, Jr. 17
18 Daniel Hemric 18
19 Brandon Jones 19
20 Harrison Burton 20
21 Austin Cindric 22
22 Blaine Perkins 23
23 Dylan Lupton 26
24 Sage Karam 31
25 Alex Labbe 36
26 Ryan Sieg 38
27 Kyle Sieg 39
28 Tommy Joe Martins 44
29 Kyle Weatherman 47
30 Jade Buford 48
31 Jeremy Clements 51
32 Joey Gase 52
33 John Hunter Nemechek 54
34 Timmy Hill 61
35 David Starr 66
36 Brandon Brown 68
37 Gray Gaulding 74
38 Sheldon Creed 78
39 Spencer Boyd 90
40 Josh Williams 92
41 Riley Herbst 98
42 Stefan Parsons 99

