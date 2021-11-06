 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

How to watch the NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship race on TV, via live stream

We go over how you can watch the NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship race at the Phoenix Raceway.

By kate.magdziuk
Daniel Hemric, driver of the #18 Poppy Bank Toyota, and Matt Mills, driver of the #5 J.F. Electric Chevrolet, race during the NASCAR Xfinity Series Dead on Tools 250 at Martinsville Speedway on October 30, 2021 in Martinsville, Virginia. Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images

The NASCAR Xfinity Series wraps up on Saturday, November 6th with the NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship at the Phoenix Raceway. The race starts at 8 p.m. ET and will air on NBC. You can watch a live stream on NBC Sports Live.

The Xfinity Series will run qualifying for the race on Saturday at 5:35 p.m. ET to determine the starting lineup for the 200 lap championship race. DraftKings Sportsbook has 2020’s victor, Austin Cindric, as the odds favorite to win the race at +350. He, along with Noah Gragson (+450), AJ Allmendinger (+450) and Daniel Hemric (+500) remain in contention for the Xfinity Series title.

How to watch the NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship

Date: Saturday, November 6th
Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
TV channel: NBC Sports
Live stream: NBCSports.com/live

Live streaming the NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship on NBC Sports Network will require a cable login. If you don’t have a cable login to access the race at the link above or the NBC Sports app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

Entry list

2021 Xfinity Series Championship, entry list

Pos. Driver Car #
Pos. Driver Car #
1 Jeffrey Earnhardt 0
2 Michael Annett 1
3 Brett Moffitt 2
4 Myatt Snider 2
5 Landon Cassill 4
6 Matt Mills 5
7 Ryan Vargas 6
8 Justin Allgaier 7
9 J.J. Yeley 7
10 Sam Mayer 8
11 Noah Gragson 9
12 Jeb Burton 10
13 Justin Haley 11
14 Stephen Leicht 13
15 Bayley Currey 15
16 A.J. Allmendinger 16
17 Joe Graf, Jr. 17
18 Daniel Hemric 18
19 Brandon Jones 19
20 Harrison Burton 20
21 Austin Cindric 22
22 Blaine Perkins 23
23 Dylan Lupton 26
24 Sage Karam 31
25 Alex Labbe 36
26 Ryan Sieg 38
27 Kyle Sieg 39
28 Tommy Joe Martins 44
29 Kyle Weatherman 47
30 Jade Buford 48
31 Jeremy Clements 51
32 Joey Gase 52
33 John Hunter Nemechek 54
34 Timmy Hill 61
35 David Starr 66
36 Brandon Brown 68
37 Gray Gaulding 74
38 Sheldon Creed 78
39 Spencer Boyd 90
40 Josh Williams 92
41 Riley Herbst 98
42 Stefan Parsons 99

More From DraftKings Nation