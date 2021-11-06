How to watch the NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship race on TV, via live stream

The NASCAR Xfinity Series wraps up on Saturday, November 6th with the NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship at the Phoenix Raceway. The race starts at 8 p.m. ET and will air on NBC. You can watch a live stream on NBC Sports Live.
The Xfinity Series will run qualifying for the race on Saturday at 5:35 p.m. ET to determine the starting lineup for the 200 lap championship race. DraftKings Sportsbook has 2020’s victor, Austin Cindric, as the odds favorite to win the race at +350. He, along with Noah Gragson (+450), AJ Allmendinger (+450) and Daniel Hemric (+500) remain in contention for the Xfinity Series title.
How to watch the NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship
Date: Saturday, November 6th
Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
TV channel: NBC Sports
Live stream: NBCSports.com/live
Live streaming the NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship on NBC Sports Network will require a cable login. If you don’t have a cable login to access the race at the link above or the NBC Sports app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.
Entry list
2021 Xfinity Series Championship, entry list
|Pos.
|Driver
|Car #
|Pos.
|Driver
|Car #
|1
|Jeffrey Earnhardt
|0
|2
|Michael Annett
|1
|3
|Brett Moffitt
|2
|4
|Myatt Snider
|2
|5
|Landon Cassill
|4
|6
|Matt Mills
|5
|7
|Ryan Vargas
|6
|8
|Justin Allgaier
|7
|9
|J.J. Yeley
|7
|10
|Sam Mayer
|8
|11
|Noah Gragson
|9
|12
|Jeb Burton
|10
|13
|Justin Haley
|11
|14
|Stephen Leicht
|13
|15
|Bayley Currey
|15
|16
|A.J. Allmendinger
|16
|17
|Joe Graf, Jr.
|17
|18
|Daniel Hemric
|18
|19
|Brandon Jones
|19
|20
|Harrison Burton
|20
|21
|Austin Cindric
|22
|22
|Blaine Perkins
|23
|23
|Dylan Lupton
|26
|24
|Sage Karam
|31
|25
|Alex Labbe
|36
|26
|Ryan Sieg
|38
|27
|Kyle Sieg
|39
|28
|Tommy Joe Martins
|44
|29
|Kyle Weatherman
|47
|30
|Jade Buford
|48
|31
|Jeremy Clements
|51
|32
|Joey Gase
|52
|33
|John Hunter Nemechek
|54
|34
|Timmy Hill
|61
|35
|David Starr
|66
|36
|Brandon Brown
|68
|37
|Gray Gaulding
|74
|38
|Sheldon Creed
|78
|39
|Spencer Boyd
|90
|40
|Josh Williams
|92
|41
|Riley Herbst
|98
|42
|Stefan Parsons
|99