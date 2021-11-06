 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

How to watch the ARCA Menards Series race on TV, via live stream

We go over how you can watch the RACE NAME of the 2021 ARCA Menards Series at the Phoenix Raceway.

By DKNation Staff
A general view of the track during the NASCAR Cup Series Instacart 500 at Phoenix Raceway on March 14, 2021 in Avondale, Arizona. Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images

It’s championship week for motor racing at Phoenix Raceway and Saturday opens with the ARCA Mendards Series West title race. 34 drivers will compete in the Arizona Lottery 100 to take home the title.

It will be a busy early afternoon for the race. The drivers will hit the track for practice at noon ET and that will be followed by qualifying. Neither will be available to watch. That will be followed at 3 p.m. by the race. The race will air on NBC Sports Gold’s TrackPass and a radio broadcast will air on Motor Racing Network (MRN).

Jesse Love heads into this race with a slim lead in the points race thanks to two wins and a second and third place finish. He has 358 points, which is one point up on P.J. Pedroncelli, three up on Jake Drew, five up on Joey Iest, and six up on Cole Moore.

How to watch the Arizona Lottery 100

Date: Saturday, November
Time: Practice/qualifying at 12 p.m. ET, Race at 3:00 p.m. ET
Live stream: NBC Sports Gold’s TrackPass

Live streaming the Arizona Lottery 100 on NBC Sports Gold’s TrackPass will require a cable login. If you don’t have a cable login to access the Fox Sports Go app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

Entry list

2021 Arizona Lottery 100, entry list

Car No. Driver Hometown Sponsor OEM Team Owner Crew Chief
Car No. Driver Hometown Sponsor OEM Team Owner Crew Chief
2 Nick Sanchez Miami, FL Sunoco-Max Siegel Inc. Chevrolet Max Siegel Steve Plattenberger
4 Eric Nascimento Manteca, CA Custom Autobody-RJ’s Paintshop-Skipco Welding Toyota Eric Nascimento Mike Nascimento
6 Trevor Huddleston Agoura Hills, CA Sunrise Ford-Haas Dvlpmt-Terraclean-Lucas Oil Ford Bob Bruncati Bill Sedgwick
7 Takuma Koga Nagoya, Japan Rise Up-CKB Toyota Jerry Pitts Jerry Pitts
8 John Borneman Remona, CA Borneman Racing Ford John Borneman TBA
9 Jake Drew Fullerton, CA Sunrise Ford-Lucas Oil-Stilo USA-Offset Sport Ford Bob Bruncati Jeff Schrader
13 Todd Souza Aromas, CA Central Coast Cabinets Ford Kelly Souza Michael Munoz
15 Drew Dollar Atlanta, GA Sunbelt Rentals Toyota Bill Venturini Billy Venturini
16 Jesse Love Redwood City, CA NAPA Auto Parts Toyota Bill McAnally Travis Sharpe
17 Conner Jones Fredericksburg, VA Jones Utilities Chevrolet Steve McGowan Sean Samuels
18 Ty Gibbs Huntersville NC Monster Energy-Terrible Herbst-ORCA Toyota Coy Gibbs Mark McFarland
19 Sebastian Arias Winston-Salem, NC Rubbermaid Commercial Products-Brady IFS Toyota Alex McAnally John Camilleri
20 Gracie Trotter Denver, NC Calico Coatings Toyota Billy Venturini Dave Leiner
21 Josh Fanopoulos Eagle, ID Stoney’s Rockin Roadhouse Idaho-Certified Svcs Ford John Wood TBA
22 Daniel Dye Deland, FL GMS Racing Chevrolet Maury Gallagher Chad Bryant
25 Parker Chase New Braunfels, TX NXTLVL Marine Toyota Cathy Venturini Kevin Reed
27 Bobby Hillis Phoenix, AZ First Impression Press-VD-Hinkley Lights Chevrolet Bobby Hillis Ed Ash
30 Max Gutierrez Mexico City, Mexico Tough Built Ford Mark Rette Mark Rette
31 Paul Pedroncelli Sonoma, CA Pedroncelli Mobile Bottling Chevrolet Paul Pedroncelli Rodd Kneeland
33 PJ Pedroncelli Sonoma, CA Select Mobile Bottlers Toyota Paul Pedroncelli Ty Joiner
45 Jake Garcia Monroe, GA DGR Ford David Gilliland Mike Hillman Jr
46 JP Bergeron Quebec, Canada DGR Ford Johnny Gray Derek Smith
51 Dean Thompson Arlington, TX Thompson Pipe Group Ford Marueen Bruncati Travis Thirkettle
54 Joey Iest Madera, CA AG Center 59-Basilla Ranch Ford Mike Naake Mike Naake
55 Toni Breidinger Indianapolis, IN Hair Club Toyota Billy Venturini Shannon Rursch
66 Rajah Caruth Washington, DC Max Siegel Inc. Chevrolet Max Siegel Glenn Parker
71 Taylor Gray Mooresville, NC Ripper Coffee Ford David Gilliland Chad Johnston
77 Ryan Roulette Minot ND Jans-Bellator Recruiting-Proper Patriot-Fanvestor Toyota Joe Nava Dave McKenzie
78 Travis Milburn Eagle, ID Kart Idaho-Quick Quack Car Wash Toyota Jack Wood Roger Bracken
80 Brian Kamisky Cottonwood, CA SK Construction-Wards Concrete Toyota Brian Kamisky Dereck Copeland
81 Sammy Smith Johnston, IA Engine Ice Toyota Coy Gibbs Jacob Canter
88 Bridget Burgess Tooele, UT HMH Construction Chevrolet Sarah Burgess Sarah Burgess
99 Cole Moore Orangevale, CA NAPA Power Premium Plus Toyota Alex McAnally Mario Isola
8 Caleb Costner Gastonia, NC Kart Idaho Ford Mike Holleran TBA

More From DraftKings Nation