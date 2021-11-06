How to watch the ARCA Menards Series race on TV, via live stream

It’s championship week for motor racing at Phoenix Raceway and Saturday opens with the ARCA Mendards Series West title race. 34 drivers will compete in the Arizona Lottery 100 to take home the title.
It will be a busy early afternoon for the race. The drivers will hit the track for practice at noon ET and that will be followed by qualifying. Neither will be available to watch. That will be followed at 3 p.m. by the race. The race will air on NBC Sports Gold’s TrackPass and a radio broadcast will air on Motor Racing Network (MRN).
Jesse Love heads into this race with a slim lead in the points race thanks to two wins and a second and third place finish. He has 358 points, which is one point up on P.J. Pedroncelli, three up on Jake Drew, five up on Joey Iest, and six up on Cole Moore.
How to watch the Arizona Lottery 100
Date: Saturday, November
Time: Practice/qualifying at 12 p.m. ET, Race at 3:00 p.m. ET
Live stream: NBC Sports Gold’s TrackPass
Live streaming the Arizona Lottery 100 on NBC Sports Gold’s TrackPass will require a cable login. If you don’t have a cable login to access the Fox Sports Go app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.
Entry list
2021 Arizona Lottery 100, entry list
|Car No.
|Driver
|Hometown
|Sponsor
|OEM
|Team Owner
|Crew Chief
|2
|Nick Sanchez
|Miami, FL
|Sunoco-Max Siegel Inc.
|Chevrolet
|Max Siegel
|Steve Plattenberger
|4
|Eric Nascimento
|Manteca, CA
|Custom Autobody-RJ’s Paintshop-Skipco Welding
|Toyota
|Eric Nascimento
|Mike Nascimento
|6
|Trevor Huddleston
|Agoura Hills, CA
|Sunrise Ford-Haas Dvlpmt-Terraclean-Lucas Oil
|Ford
|Bob Bruncati
|Bill Sedgwick
|7
|Takuma Koga
|Nagoya, Japan
|Rise Up-CKB
|Toyota
|Jerry Pitts
|Jerry Pitts
|8
|John Borneman
|Remona, CA
|Borneman Racing
|Ford
|John Borneman
|TBA
|9
|Jake Drew
|Fullerton, CA
|Sunrise Ford-Lucas Oil-Stilo USA-Offset Sport
|Ford
|Bob Bruncati
|Jeff Schrader
|13
|Todd Souza
|Aromas, CA
|Central Coast Cabinets
|Ford
|Kelly Souza
|Michael Munoz
|15
|Drew Dollar
|Atlanta, GA
|Sunbelt Rentals
|Toyota
|Bill Venturini
|Billy Venturini
|16
|Jesse Love
|Redwood City, CA
|NAPA Auto Parts
|Toyota
|Bill McAnally
|Travis Sharpe
|17
|Conner Jones
|Fredericksburg, VA
|Jones Utilities
|Chevrolet
|Steve McGowan
|Sean Samuels
|18
|Ty Gibbs
|Huntersville NC
|Monster Energy-Terrible Herbst-ORCA
|Toyota
|Coy Gibbs
|Mark McFarland
|19
|Sebastian Arias
|Winston-Salem, NC
|Rubbermaid Commercial Products-Brady IFS
|Toyota
|Alex McAnally
|John Camilleri
|20
|Gracie Trotter
|Denver, NC
|Calico Coatings
|Toyota
|Billy Venturini
|Dave Leiner
|21
|Josh Fanopoulos
|Eagle, ID
|Stoney’s Rockin Roadhouse Idaho-Certified Svcs
|Ford
|John Wood
|TBA
|22
|Daniel Dye
|Deland, FL
|GMS Racing
|Chevrolet
|Maury Gallagher
|Chad Bryant
|25
|Parker Chase
|New Braunfels, TX
|NXTLVL Marine
|Toyota
|Cathy Venturini
|Kevin Reed
|27
|Bobby Hillis
|Phoenix, AZ
|First Impression Press-VD-Hinkley Lights
|Chevrolet
|Bobby Hillis
|Ed Ash
|30
|Max Gutierrez
|Mexico City, Mexico
|Tough Built
|Ford
|Mark Rette
|Mark Rette
|31
|Paul Pedroncelli
|Sonoma, CA
|Pedroncelli Mobile Bottling
|Chevrolet
|Paul Pedroncelli
|Rodd Kneeland
|33
|PJ Pedroncelli
|Sonoma, CA
|Select Mobile Bottlers
|Toyota
|Paul Pedroncelli
|Ty Joiner
|45
|Jake Garcia
|Monroe, GA
|DGR
|Ford
|David Gilliland
|Mike Hillman Jr
|46
|JP Bergeron
|Quebec, Canada
|DGR
|Ford
|Johnny Gray
|Derek Smith
|51
|Dean Thompson
|Arlington, TX
|Thompson Pipe Group
|Ford
|Marueen Bruncati
|Travis Thirkettle
|54
|Joey Iest
|Madera, CA
|AG Center 59-Basilla Ranch
|Ford
|Mike Naake
|Mike Naake
|55
|Toni Breidinger
|Indianapolis, IN
|Hair Club
|Toyota
|Billy Venturini
|Shannon Rursch
|66
|Rajah Caruth
|Washington, DC
|Max Siegel Inc.
|Chevrolet
|Max Siegel
|Glenn Parker
|71
|Taylor Gray
|Mooresville, NC
|Ripper Coffee
|Ford
|David Gilliland
|Chad Johnston
|77
|Ryan Roulette
|Minot ND
|Jans-Bellator Recruiting-Proper Patriot-Fanvestor
|Toyota
|Joe Nava
|Dave McKenzie
|78
|Travis Milburn
|Eagle, ID
|Kart Idaho-Quick Quack Car Wash
|Toyota
|Jack Wood
|Roger Bracken
|80
|Brian Kamisky
|Cottonwood, CA
|SK Construction-Wards Concrete
|Toyota
|Brian Kamisky
|Dereck Copeland
|81
|Sammy Smith
|Johnston, IA
|Engine Ice
|Toyota
|Coy Gibbs
|Jacob Canter
|88
|Bridget Burgess
|Tooele, UT
|HMH Construction
|Chevrolet
|Sarah Burgess
|Sarah Burgess
|99
|Cole Moore
|Orangevale, CA
|NAPA Power Premium Plus
|Toyota
|Alex McAnally
|Mario Isola
|8
|Caleb Costner
|Gastonia, NC
|Kart Idaho
|Ford
|Mike Holleran
|TBA