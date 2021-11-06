How to watch the ARCA Menards Series race on TV, via live stream

It’s championship week for motor racing at Phoenix Raceway and Saturday opens with the ARCA Mendards Series West title race. 34 drivers will compete in the Arizona Lottery 100 to take home the title.

It will be a busy early afternoon for the race. The drivers will hit the track for practice at noon ET and that will be followed by qualifying. Neither will be available to watch. That will be followed at 3 p.m. by the race. The race will air on NBC Sports Gold’s TrackPass and a radio broadcast will air on Motor Racing Network (MRN).

Jesse Love heads into this race with a slim lead in the points race thanks to two wins and a second and third place finish. He has 358 points, which is one point up on P.J. Pedroncelli, three up on Jake Drew, five up on Joey Iest, and six up on Cole Moore.

How to watch the Arizona Lottery 100

Date: Saturday, November

Time: Practice/qualifying at 12 p.m. ET, Race at 3:00 p.m. ET

Live stream: NBC Sports Gold’s TrackPass

Live streaming the Arizona Lottery 100 on NBC Sports Gold’s TrackPass will require a cable login. If you don’t have a cable login to access the Fox Sports Go app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

Entry list