NASCAR qualifying live stream: How to watch the starting lineup determined for Cup Series Championship

The NASCAR Cup Series season comes to a close this weekend with the 2021 Championship race. 38 drivers will be competing at Phoenix Raceway on Sunday afternoon, but only four will be competing for the season-ending playoff title — Kyle Larson, Chase Elliott, Martin Truex, Jr., and Denny Hamlin.
The race is scheduled for 3 p.m. on Sunday, and that will be preceded the day before by qualifying. The Cup Series will run qualifying at Phoenix Raceway on Saturday at 7 p.m. ET and it will air on CNBC. A live stream will be available at NBC.com/live and through NBC Sports Live. You’ll need a cable log-in to stream qualifying, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV.
Qualifying this weekend is notable because it will mark the first time since August NASCAR has run traditional qualifying. The organization limited qualifying this season to eight events due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This season finale is the eighth of those events.
Kyle Larson is a sizable favorite to win the race at DraftKings Sportsbook. Qualifying will shake up the odds to some degree, but for now, Larson is +190 to win, followed by Chase Elliott at +350. The top five odds round out with Denny Hamlin (400), Martin Truex, Jr. (450), and William Byron (1400).
Entry list
2021 NASCAR Cup Series Championship, entry list
|Pos.
|Driver
|Car #
|Team
|Qualifying time
|Pos.
|Driver
|Car #
|Team
|Qualifying time
|1
|Quin Houff
|0
|StarCom Racing
|TBD
|2
|Kurt Busch
|1
|Chip Ganassi
|TBD
|3
|Brad Keselowski
|2
|Roger Penske
|TBD
|4
|Austin Dillon
|3
|Richard Childress
|TBD
|5
|Kevin Harvick
|4
|Stewart Haas Racing
|TBD
|6
|Kyle Larson
|5
|Rick Hendrick
|TBD
|7
|Ryan Newman
|6
|Jack Roush
|TBD
|8
|Corey LaJoie
|7
|Spire Motorsports
|TBD
|9
|Tyler Reddick
|8
|Richard Childress
|TBD
|10
|Chase Elliott
|9
|Rick Hendrick
|TBD
|11
|Aric Almirola
|10
|Stewart Haas Racing
|TBD
|12
|Denny Hamlin
|11
|Joe Gibbs
|TBD
|13
|Ryan Blaney
|12
|Roger Penske
|TBD
|14
|Chase Briscoe
|14
|Stewart Haas Racing
|TBD
|15
|Garrett Smithley
|15
|Rick Ware
|TBD
|16
|Chris Buescher
|17
|Jack Roush
|TBD
|17
|Kyle Busch
|18
|Joe Gibbs
|TBD
|18
|Martin Truex, Jr.
|19
|Joe Gibbs
|TBD
|19
|Christopher Bell
|20
|Joe Gibbs
|TBD
|20
|Matt DiBenedetto
|21
|Wood Brothers
|TBD
|21
|Joey Logano
|22
|Roger Penske
|TBD
|22
|Bubba Wallace
|23
|23XI Racing
|TBD
|23
|William Byron
|24
|Rick Hendrick
|TBD
|24
|Michael McDowell
|34
|Bob Jenkins
|TBD
|25
|Ryan Preece
|37
|JTG-Daugherty Racing
|TBD
|26
|Anthony Alfredo
|38
|Bob Jenkins
|TBD
|27
|Cole Custer
|41
|Stewart Haas Racing
|TBD
|28
|Ross Chastain
|42
|Chip Ganassi
|TBD
|29
|Erik Jones
|43
|Richard Petty Motorsports
|TBD
|30
|Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.
|47
|JTG-Daugherty Racing
|TBD
|31
|Alex Bowman
|48
|Rick Hendrick
|TBD
|32
|Cody Ware
|51
|Rick Ware
|TBD
|33
|Josh Bilicki
|52
|Rick Ware
|TBD
|34
|Joey Gase
|53
|Rick Ware
|TBD
|35
|Timmy Hill
|66
|Carl Long
|TBD
|36
|Justin Haley
|77
|Spire Motorsports
|TBD
|37
|B.J. McLeod
|78
|B.J. McLeod
|TBD
|38
|Daniel Suarez
|99
|Trackhouse Racing
|TBD