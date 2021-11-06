NASCAR qualifying live stream: How to watch the starting lineup determined for Cup Series Championship

The NASCAR Cup Series season comes to a close this weekend with the 2021 Championship race. 38 drivers will be competing at Phoenix Raceway on Sunday afternoon, but only four will be competing for the season-ending playoff title — Kyle Larson, Chase Elliott, Martin Truex, Jr., and Denny Hamlin.

The race is scheduled for 3 p.m. on Sunday, and that will be preceded the day before by qualifying. The Cup Series will run qualifying at Phoenix Raceway on Saturday at 7 p.m. ET and it will air on CNBC. A live stream will be available at NBC.com/live and through NBC Sports Live. You’ll need a cable log-in to stream qualifying, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV.

Qualifying this weekend is notable because it will mark the first time since August NASCAR has run traditional qualifying. The organization limited qualifying this season to eight events due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This season finale is the eighth of those events.

Kyle Larson is a sizable favorite to win the race at DraftKings Sportsbook. Qualifying will shake up the odds to some degree, but for now, Larson is +190 to win, followed by Chase Elliott at +350. The top five odds round out with Denny Hamlin (400), Martin Truex, Jr. (450), and William Byron (1400).

