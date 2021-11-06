 clock menu more-arrow no yes

NASCAR qualifying live stream: How to watch the starting lineup determined for Cup Series Championship

We go over the TV and live stream options for qualifying at the NASCAR Cup Series Championship.

By David Fucillo
A general view of cars on track during the NASCAR Cup Series Instacart 500 at Phoenix Raceway on March 14, 2021 in Avondale, Arizona. Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images

The NASCAR Cup Series season comes to a close this weekend with the 2021 Championship race. 38 drivers will be competing at Phoenix Raceway on Sunday afternoon, but only four will be competing for the season-ending playoff title — Kyle Larson, Chase Elliott, Martin Truex, Jr., and Denny Hamlin.

The race is scheduled for 3 p.m. on Sunday, and that will be preceded the day before by qualifying. The Cup Series will run qualifying at Phoenix Raceway on Saturday at 7 p.m. ET and it will air on CNBC. A live stream will be available at NBC.com/live and through NBC Sports Live. You’ll need a cable log-in to stream qualifying, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV.

Qualifying this weekend is notable because it will mark the first time since August NASCAR has run traditional qualifying. The organization limited qualifying this season to eight events due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This season finale is the eighth of those events.

Kyle Larson is a sizable favorite to win the race at DraftKings Sportsbook. Qualifying will shake up the odds to some degree, but for now, Larson is +190 to win, followed by Chase Elliott at +350. The top five odds round out with Denny Hamlin (400), Martin Truex, Jr. (450), and William Byron (1400).

Entry list

2021 NASCAR Cup Series Championship, entry list

Pos. Driver Car # Team Qualifying time
1 Quin Houff 0 StarCom Racing TBD
2 Kurt Busch 1 Chip Ganassi TBD
3 Brad Keselowski 2 Roger Penske TBD
4 Austin Dillon 3 Richard Childress TBD
5 Kevin Harvick 4 Stewart Haas Racing TBD
6 Kyle Larson 5 Rick Hendrick TBD
7 Ryan Newman 6 Jack Roush TBD
8 Corey LaJoie 7 Spire Motorsports TBD
9 Tyler Reddick 8 Richard Childress TBD
10 Chase Elliott 9 Rick Hendrick TBD
11 Aric Almirola 10 Stewart Haas Racing TBD
12 Denny Hamlin 11 Joe Gibbs TBD
13 Ryan Blaney 12 Roger Penske TBD
14 Chase Briscoe 14 Stewart Haas Racing TBD
15 Garrett Smithley 15 Rick Ware TBD
16 Chris Buescher 17 Jack Roush TBD
17 Kyle Busch 18 Joe Gibbs TBD
18 Martin Truex, Jr. 19 Joe Gibbs TBD
19 Christopher Bell 20 Joe Gibbs TBD
20 Matt DiBenedetto 21 Wood Brothers TBD
21 Joey Logano 22 Roger Penske TBD
22 Bubba Wallace 23 23XI Racing TBD
23 William Byron 24 Rick Hendrick TBD
24 Michael McDowell 34 Bob Jenkins TBD
25 Ryan Preece 37 JTG-Daugherty Racing TBD
26 Anthony Alfredo 38 Bob Jenkins TBD
27 Cole Custer 41 Stewart Haas Racing TBD
28 Ross Chastain 42 Chip Ganassi TBD
29 Erik Jones 43 Richard Petty Motorsports TBD
30 Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. 47 JTG-Daugherty Racing TBD
31 Alex Bowman 48 Rick Hendrick TBD
32 Cody Ware 51 Rick Ware TBD
33 Josh Bilicki 52 Rick Ware TBD
34 Joey Gase 53 Rick Ware TBD
35 Timmy Hill 66 Carl Long TBD
36 Justin Haley 77 Spire Motorsports TBD
37 B.J. McLeod 78 B.J. McLeod TBD
38 Daniel Suarez 99 Trackhouse Racing TBD

