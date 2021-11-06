NASCAR qualifying start time: When qualifying starts, what channel for Cup Series Championship

The NASCAR Cup Series wraps up the 2021 season on Sunday with the Championship at Phoenix Raceway. The green flag drops at 3 p.m. ET and the race will air on NBC. A live stream will be available at NBC.com/live and NBC Sports Live.
The day before, NASCAR is returning to its qualifying process for the race. Qualifying will take place at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday and air on CNBC. It will include the same live stream options as Sunday’s race.
Qualifying has been limited to seven tracks this season and this weekend marks the eighth. NASCAR cut back on traditional qualifying due to COVID-19 and instead used a performance-metric formula to determine starting lineups most weekends.
Kyle Larson is the favorite to win Sunday’s race at DraftKings Sportsbook. Heading into qualifying, Larson is +190 to win. He’s followed by Chase Elliott (+350), Denny Hamlin (400), Martin Truex, Jr. (450), and William Byron (1400). Larson leads the Cup Series with nine wins and has taken the checkered flag at four of the nine playoff races to date.
Entry list
|Pos.
|Driver
|Car #
|Team
|Qualifying time
|1
|Quin Houff
|0
|StarCom Racing
|TBD
|2
|Kurt Busch
|1
|Chip Ganassi
|TBD
|3
|Brad Keselowski
|2
|Roger Penske
|TBD
|4
|Austin Dillon
|3
|Richard Childress
|TBD
|5
|Kevin Harvick
|4
|Stewart Haas Racing
|TBD
|6
|Kyle Larson
|5
|Rick Hendrick
|TBD
|7
|Ryan Newman
|6
|Jack Roush
|TBD
|8
|Corey LaJoie
|7
|Spire Motorsports
|TBD
|9
|Tyler Reddick
|8
|Richard Childress
|TBD
|10
|Chase Elliott
|9
|Rick Hendrick
|TBD
|11
|Aric Almirola
|10
|Stewart Haas Racing
|TBD
|12
|Denny Hamlin
|11
|Joe Gibbs
|TBD
|13
|Ryan Blaney
|12
|Roger Penske
|TBD
|14
|Chase Briscoe
|14
|Stewart Haas Racing
|TBD
|15
|Garrett Smithley
|15
|Rick Ware
|TBD
|16
|Chris Buescher
|17
|Jack Roush
|TBD
|17
|Kyle Busch
|18
|Joe Gibbs
|TBD
|18
|Martin Truex, Jr.
|19
|Joe Gibbs
|TBD
|19
|Christopher Bell
|20
|Joe Gibbs
|TBD
|20
|Matt DiBenedetto
|21
|Wood Brothers
|TBD
|21
|Joey Logano
|22
|Roger Penske
|TBD
|22
|Bubba Wallace
|23
|23XI Racing
|TBD
|23
|William Byron
|24
|Rick Hendrick
|TBD
|24
|Michael McDowell
|34
|Bob Jenkins
|TBD
|25
|Ryan Preece
|37
|JTG-Daugherty Racing
|TBD
|26
|Anthony Alfredo
|38
|Bob Jenkins
|TBD
|27
|Cole Custer
|41
|Stewart Haas Racing
|TBD
|28
|Ross Chastain
|42
|Chip Ganassi
|TBD
|29
|Erik Jones
|43
|Richard Petty Motorsports
|TBD
|30
|Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.
|47
|JTG-Daugherty Racing
|TBD
|31
|Alex Bowman
|48
|Rick Hendrick
|TBD
|32
|Cody Ware
|51
|Rick Ware
|TBD
|33
|Josh Bilicki
|52
|Rick Ware
|TBD
|34
|Joey Gase
|53
|Rick Ware
|TBD
|35
|Timmy Hill
|66
|Carl Long
|TBD
|36
|Justin Haley
|77
|Spire Motorsports
|TBD
|37
|B.J. McLeod
|78
|B.J. McLeod
|TBD
|38
|Daniel Suarez
|99
|Trackhouse Racing
|TBD