NASCAR qualifying start time: When qualifying starts, what channel for Cup Series Championship

The NASCAR Cup Series wraps up the 2021 season on Sunday with the Championship at Phoenix Raceway. The green flag drops at 3 p.m. ET and the race will air on NBC. A live stream will be available at NBC.com/live and NBC Sports Live.

The day before, NASCAR is returning to its qualifying process for the race. Qualifying will take place at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday and air on CNBC. It will include the same live stream options as Sunday’s race.

Qualifying has been limited to seven tracks this season and this weekend marks the eighth. NASCAR cut back on traditional qualifying due to COVID-19 and instead used a performance-metric formula to determine starting lineups most weekends.

Kyle Larson is the favorite to win Sunday’s race at DraftKings Sportsbook. Heading into qualifying, Larson is +190 to win. He’s followed by Chase Elliott (+350), Denny Hamlin (400), Martin Truex, Jr. (450), and William Byron (1400). Larson leads the Cup Series with nine wins and has taken the checkered flag at four of the nine playoff races to date.

Entry list