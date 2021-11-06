 clock menu more-arrow no yes

NASCAR qualifying start time: When qualifying starts, what channel for Cup Series Championship

We go over how you can watch the qualifying event for the NASCAR Cup Series Championship in Arizona.

By David Fucillo
A general view from Rattlesnake Hill at Phoenix Raceway on March 06, 2020 in Avondale, Arizona. Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images

The NASCAR Cup Series wraps up the 2021 season on Sunday with the Championship at Phoenix Raceway. The green flag drops at 3 p.m. ET and the race will air on NBC. A live stream will be available at NBC.com/live and NBC Sports Live.

The day before, NASCAR is returning to its qualifying process for the race. Qualifying will take place at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday and air on CNBC. It will include the same live stream options as Sunday’s race.

Qualifying has been limited to seven tracks this season and this weekend marks the eighth. NASCAR cut back on traditional qualifying due to COVID-19 and instead used a performance-metric formula to determine starting lineups most weekends.

Kyle Larson is the favorite to win Sunday’s race at DraftKings Sportsbook. Heading into qualifying, Larson is +190 to win. He’s followed by Chase Elliott (+350), Denny Hamlin (400), Martin Truex, Jr. (450), and William Byron (1400). Larson leads the Cup Series with nine wins and has taken the checkered flag at four of the nine playoff races to date.

Entry list

2021 NASCAR Cup Series Championship, entry list

Pos. Driver Car # Team Qualifying time
1 Quin Houff 0 StarCom Racing TBD
2 Kurt Busch 1 Chip Ganassi TBD
3 Brad Keselowski 2 Roger Penske TBD
4 Austin Dillon 3 Richard Childress TBD
5 Kevin Harvick 4 Stewart Haas Racing TBD
6 Kyle Larson 5 Rick Hendrick TBD
7 Ryan Newman 6 Jack Roush TBD
8 Corey LaJoie 7 Spire Motorsports TBD
9 Tyler Reddick 8 Richard Childress TBD
10 Chase Elliott 9 Rick Hendrick TBD
11 Aric Almirola 10 Stewart Haas Racing TBD
12 Denny Hamlin 11 Joe Gibbs TBD
13 Ryan Blaney 12 Roger Penske TBD
14 Chase Briscoe 14 Stewart Haas Racing TBD
15 Garrett Smithley 15 Rick Ware TBD
16 Chris Buescher 17 Jack Roush TBD
17 Kyle Busch 18 Joe Gibbs TBD
18 Martin Truex, Jr. 19 Joe Gibbs TBD
19 Christopher Bell 20 Joe Gibbs TBD
20 Matt DiBenedetto 21 Wood Brothers TBD
21 Joey Logano 22 Roger Penske TBD
22 Bubba Wallace 23 23XI Racing TBD
23 William Byron 24 Rick Hendrick TBD
24 Michael McDowell 34 Bob Jenkins TBD
25 Ryan Preece 37 JTG-Daugherty Racing TBD
26 Anthony Alfredo 38 Bob Jenkins TBD
27 Cole Custer 41 Stewart Haas Racing TBD
28 Ross Chastain 42 Chip Ganassi TBD
29 Erik Jones 43 Richard Petty Motorsports TBD
30 Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. 47 JTG-Daugherty Racing TBD
31 Alex Bowman 48 Rick Hendrick TBD
32 Cody Ware 51 Rick Ware TBD
33 Josh Bilicki 52 Rick Ware TBD
34 Joey Gase 53 Rick Ware TBD
35 Timmy Hill 66 Carl Long TBD
36 Justin Haley 77 Spire Motorsports TBD
37 B.J. McLeod 78 B.J. McLeod TBD
38 Daniel Suarez 99 Trackhouse Racing TBD

