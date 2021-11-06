USC starting quarterbacks: Status of Kedon Slovis, Jaxson Dart vs. Arizona State

What the USC Trojans will do at the quarterback position is a bit of a mystery heading into Saturday night’s road matchup against the Arizona State Sun Devils. It seems likely Jaxson Dart and Kedon Slovis will both take snaps at quarterback in a game that will kick off at 10:30 p.m. ET.

Both quarterbacks split reps in last week’s 41-34 home win over the Arizona Wildcats with Slovis getting the start. He completed 15 of 21 passes for 204 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. Meanwhile, Dart completed 12 of 18 throws for 109 yards with two touchdowns.

After the game, players said they were unaware of what the quarterback rotation will be, so it will be interesting to know what the communication has been like heading into Saturday night’s matchup. Coaches have not revealed how they plan to use Dart and Slovis this week.

Dart opened the season as the backup quarterback but made his debut in the third game against the Washington State Cougars, which was also the first contest after Clay Helton was fired. He filled in for an injured Slovis, playing most of the game, and he completed 30 of 46 passes for 391 yards with four touchdowns and two interceptions.

It looked possible Dart could take over the starting role, but he missed the next four games with a torn meniscus before returning last weekend.

Slovis has started all eight games and completed 65.8% of his passes for 2,022 yards with 11 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

The quarterbacks will be without one of the top wide receivers in the country as Drake London is out for the rest of the season with a fractured ankle suffered last weekend.

USC has a 4-4 record including 3-3 in the Pac-12, while Arizona State dropped to 5-3 overall and 3-2 in conference with consecutive double-digit losses as the Sun Devils look to avoid a third straight defeat.

The Trojans are 9.5-point underdogs according to DraftKings Sportsbook with the over/under set at 61.