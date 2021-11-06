Connor Bazelak injury: Status of Mizzou quarterback for game vs. Georgia

The Missouri Tigers will head into their matchup against the top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs without their starting quarterback Connor Bazelak, who is out with an injury according to Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports.

The report also stated Brady Cook and Tyler Macon will likely both see some action at quarterback. Macon entered the game following Bazelak’s injury last week in a 37-28 victory over the Vanderbilt Commodores but did not throw a pass and rushed twice for eight yards with a touchdown that sealed the game for Missouri.

Bazelak has started all eight games for Missouri this season but left last week the game with what has been described as a soft-tissue injury. He had completed 68.2% of his passes for 2,138 yards with 13 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

Macon and Cook are both freshmen and have thrown a combined nine passes to this point of the season. They will be thrown into the fire in the worst spot imaginable for a young quarterback as the two quarterbacks head into a tough road environment against the toughest defense in college football.

Missouri is 4-4 including 1-3 in SEC play, so they’ll need two more victories over their final four games to become bowl eligible.

The Tigers are 39.5-point underdogs according to DraftKings Sportsbook with the over/under set at 59.5.