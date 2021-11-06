Michael Pratt injury: Status of Tulane quarterback for game vs. Central Florida

The Tulane Green Wave would love to end a six-game losing streak on Saturday afternoon in their road matchup with the C. Florida Knights, and they might get their starting quarterback Michael Pratt back on the field.

Pratt missed last week’s 31-12 home loss to the Cincinnati Bearcats with a concussion but returned to practice this week, and it appears likely he will be cleared to play. Pratt suffered the injury on October 21st in a loss to the SMU Mustangs after a hard hit on a late slide in the fourth quarter.

With Pratt unavailable, Tulane turned to freshman Kai Horton, who did not find much success. He completed 7 of 19 passes for 79 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions in what was a tough matchup for his first college start.

On the season, Pratt has completed 59% of his passes for 1,598 yards with 16 touchdowns and five interceptions. The Green Wave’s lone win came in Week 2 over an FCS opponent with Morgan State, and they trailed by five points with the ball near midfield in a 40-35 loss to the Oklahoma Sooners in the first weekend of the season.

Since then, it’s been a rough year for 1-7 Tulane, which is looking for their first conference victory in their fifth attempt.

The Green Wave are 12.5-point underdogs according to DraftKings Sportsbook with the over/under set at 59.