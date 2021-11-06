Zeb Noland injury: Status of South Carolina quarterback for game vs. Florida

South Carolina Gamecocks could go into Saturday night’s matchup against the Florida Gators without another quarterback as Zeb Noland is a game-time decision coming off a minor knee procedure performed during over the bye week.

Noland underwent knee surgery on October 26th, three days after the Gamecocks were blown out by the Texas A&M Aggies 44-14. Noland completed 7 of 12 passes in that game for 30 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions before being relieved by Jason Brown, who completed 8 of 14 throws for 84 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions.

Noland is a unique story in college football as he expected to go into this season as a graduate assistant after playing for the Iowa State Cyclones and North Dakota State. He earned the first two starts of the season for South Carolina until Luke Doty returned from an injury. After playing in five games, Doty needed foot surgery and is out for the season.

If he is deemed healthy enough to play, Noland would get his fourth start, and he has completed 58.2% of passes for 512 yards with six touchdowns and one interception this season.

Brown would get the start in the event Noland is not able to go. On the season, he has completed 12 of 20 passes for 129 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions.

South Carolina is 4-4 overall with a 1-4 record and with the remaining schedule, becoming bowl eligible with a pair of wins would be a surprise.

The Gamecocks are 20-point underdogs according to DraftKings Sportsbook with the over/under set at 52.