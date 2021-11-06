Did Bryce Young improve his Heisman Trophy chances with win over LSU?

The Alabama Crimson Tide have one of the top passing games in the country thanks to elite-level wide receivers and quarterback Bryce Young. For a program that had relied on a defense and running attack for years, Alabama continues to put quarterbacks in positions for Heisman consideration since evolving to an explosive passing offense.

Young threw for 302 yards and two touchdowns in Alabama’s 20-14 victory over LSU. It turned out to be a bit of a slog for the Crimson Tide and despite LSU’s struggles this season, the Tigers showed up in a rivalry game and gave Alabama a scare.

Young entered this weekend’s play at +180 to win the Heisman Trophy at DraftKings Sportsbook. He was went into Week 10 as the betting favorite ahead of Michigan State Spartans running back Kenneth Walker III (+300) and Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback CJ Stroud (+450). He remains at +180 after this win.

Young has a great chance to pad his stats if the coaching staff wants to going into next week’s game against the New Mexico State Aggies. After that, Alabama will host the Arkansas Razorbacks and close out the regular season with what could be a game with massive SEC West implications against the Auburn Tigers in the Iron Bowl.

