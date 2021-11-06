Did Kenneth Walker III hurt his Heisman Trophy chances with loss to Purdue?

The Michigan State Spartans have been one of the biggest surprises of the season, and a lot of their success have come through explosive plays from transfer running back Kenneth Walker III.

Walker wasn’t able to prevent yet another upset win for the Purdue Boilermakers, who shocked Michigan State 40-29. The running back logged 136 yards and a touchdown in teh game, which was underwhelming in comparison to his previous showings. The Spartans are still in the CFP picture, although there’s no room for error now. This means Walker still has a great chance to win the Heisman.

Walker entered this weekend’s play at +300 to win the Heisman Trophy at DraftKings Sportsbook. That was good for second in the odds with just Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young ahead of him with +180 odds. He’s now up to +250 after another decent showing, despite the team losing.

Walker’s stock rose following the big win over the Michigan Wolverines, and he should have plenty of opportunities to impress Heisman voters because after next week’s game against the Maryland Terrapins, the Spartans will play the Ohio State Buckeyes and Penn State Nittany Lions to close out the regular season.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.