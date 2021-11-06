Did CJ Stroud improve his Heisman Trophy chances with win over Nebraska?

Thanks to a passing attack with elite wide receivers, freshman quarterback CJ Stroud has guided the Ohio State Buckeyes to become one of the best offenses in the country.

Stroud had some questionable decisions and his interceptions nearly cost Ohio State the game against Nebraska. Ultimately, the Buckeyes prevailed in a 26-17 win. Stroud finished with 405 yards and two touchdowns in addition to his two picks. He had -13 rushing yards.

Stroud entered this weekend’s play at +450 to win the Heisman Trophy at DraftKings Sportsbook. Those odds listed him third behind Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young (+180) and Michigan State Spartans running back Kenneth Walker III (+300). After the Nebraska game, Stroud is still at +450.

Ohio State still has a few remaining games that could get Stroud closer to the top of the odds board because after next week’s game against the Purdue Boilermakers, the Buckeyes will play the Michigan State Spartans and Michigan Wolverines with a good chance of getting another game in the Big Ten Championship. Plenty of Heisman voters will have eyes on Stroud down the stretch.

