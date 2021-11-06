Did Matt Corral improve his Heisman Trophy chances with win over Liberty?

An offense run by Lane Kiffin is surely going to be entertaining, but a quality quarterback makes the system all that much more impressive as Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Matt Corral is having a huge year both in the passing game and on the ground.

Corral finished Ole Miss’ 27-14 win over Liberty with 324 passing yards and one touchdown. He also added nine rushing yards on six carries. This was a fairly ordinary performance from Corral and the Rebels but the name of the game now is to survive and advance. A trip to Atlanta is likely out of the picture, so now Ole Miss will try to land the best bowl game it can.

Corral entered this weekend’s play at +550 to win the Heisman Trophy at DraftKings Sportsbook. That was good for the fourth best odds behind Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young (+180), Michigan State Spartans running back Kenneth Walker (+300) and Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback CJ Stroud (+450). After the win over Liberty, Corral remained at +550.

Ole Miss still has a solid remaining slate of games, so Corral could continue to receive plenty of attention down the stretch. The Rebels still have to play the Texas A&M Aggies, Vanderbilt Commodores and Mississippi State Bulldogs to close out the regular season.

