Did Matt Corral improve his Heisman Trophy chances with win over Liberty?

The Ole Miss passing attack remains one of the most fun watches in college football.

By Erik Buchinger
Quarterback Matt Corral of the Mississippi Rebels during their game against the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium on October 30, 2021 in Auburn, Alabama. Photo by Michael Chang/Getty Images

An offense run by Lane Kiffin is surely going to be entertaining, but a quality quarterback makes the system all that much more impressive as Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Matt Corral is having a huge year both in the passing game and on the ground.

Corral finished Ole Miss’ 27-14 win over Liberty with 324 passing yards and one touchdown. He also added nine rushing yards on six carries. This was a fairly ordinary performance from Corral and the Rebels but the name of the game now is to survive and advance. A trip to Atlanta is likely out of the picture, so now Ole Miss will try to land the best bowl game it can.

Corral entered this weekend’s play at +550 to win the Heisman Trophy at DraftKings Sportsbook. That was good for the fourth best odds behind Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young (+180), Michigan State Spartans running back Kenneth Walker (+300) and Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback CJ Stroud (+450). After the win over Liberty, Corral remained at +550.

Ole Miss still has a solid remaining slate of games, so Corral could continue to receive plenty of attention down the stretch. The Rebels still have to play the Texas A&M Aggies, Vanderbilt Commodores and Mississippi State Bulldogs to close out the regular season.

