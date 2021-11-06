Did Kenny Pickett improve his Heisman Trophy chances with win over Duke?

The Pittsburgh Panthers were one of the surprise stories of the season, and it’s because their quarterback Kenny Pickett is putting up monster numbers. Pickett has taken advantage of his fifth year with the program by having his best season yet.

Pickett completed 28-of-43 passes for 416 yards and three touchdowns in Pitt’s 54-29 blowout victory of Duke. He ran for 57 yards on the ground and a rushing TD as well.

Pickett entered this weekend’s play at +2500 to win the Heisman Trophy at DraftKings Sportsbook. He ranks sixth with those odds behind Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young (+180), Michigan State Spartans running back Kenneth Walker III (+300), Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback CJ Stroud (+450), Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Matt Corral (+550) and Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Caleb Williams (+800). He stayed at +2500 after this game.

Pittsburgh doesn’t have too many quality opponents left how weak the ACC has been this season, but Pickett could increase his Heisman chances by putting up huge numbers the final three weeks and into the conference title game.

