Ohio State wide receiver Garrett Wilson out vs. Nebraska

Ohio State Buckeyes leading wide receiver Garrett Wilson has been ruled out for their game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Saturday afternoon for an undisclosed reason.

Wilson had played in all eight games heading into this weekend, and the junior leads the team with 43 receptions and 687 yards this season in addition to six touchdowns. He was a big factor in the Buckeyes’ victory over the Penn State Nittany Lions last weekend with seven catches for 82 yards in a 33-24 win.

The Buckeyes are loaded at the wide receiver position, so losing a player of Wilson’s caliber likely won’t impact them like it would most programs because of wideouts like Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Chris Olave and others in arguably the best wide receiver room in the country.

Ohio State will enter as a 14-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with the over/under set at 67.5.

Saturday’s game will kick off at 12:00 p.m. ET and can be seen on FOX.