Were Sam Hartman’s Heisman Trophy chances hurt by loss to North Carolina?

No. 9 Wake Forest seemingly had yet another victory and its undefeated record in the bag at in-state rival North Carolina on Saturday. Instead, the Deacs saw a 45-27 lead midway through the third quarter quickly evaporate as they ended up falling 58-55 in a wild shootout.

Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman didn’t have the most accurate day but still put plenty of touchdowns on the board in the loss. He finished the day completing 25-of-52 passes for 398 yards, five touchdowns, and two interceptions on the day. One of those picks came on what he thought was a free play following a missed offsides penalty.

Did his performance and Wake’s late collapse affect his chances at the Heisman Trophy? Unfortunately for him, that will most likely damage his chances in the eyes of Heisman voters. A quarterback playing for a non-legacy program like the Demon Deacons needed to lead his team to an undefeated mark and possibly a College Football Playoff bid to get serious consideration and that probably won’t happen now with this setback.

Hartman entered this weekend’s play at +4000. to win the Heisman Trophy at DraftKings Sportsbook. He rose to as high as +2000 midway through the game but fell back down to +2500 after the final whistle.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.