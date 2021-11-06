 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The Ole Miss social media team needs a raise, drags Hugh Freeze after win over Liberty

One of the great burns in college football social media history today.

Liberty Flames quarterback Malik Willis reacts after being sacked by Mississippi Rebels defensive lineman Sam Williams during a college football game on Nov. 6, 2021 at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, MS. Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

When you get a chance to burn the former coach that put you on historic levels on NCAA violations, you better make it count. And that’s precisely what the Ole Miss Rebels did with this phenomenal work after Mississippi beat Liberty 27-14 on Saturday in Oxford.

If you’re a bit fuzzy on the reference, it’s from an ill-fated tweet of Freeze’s when he was the coach of the Rebels from 2012-16.

Turns out that probably wasn’t the best tweet to send when your program was actually guilty of massive, major violations that put the program in Probation Jail they’re just recovering from under Lane Kiffin.

Also it’s usually not a great idea to play the moralist when you got fired for calling escorts from your university-issued cell phone.

But the capper was even better, with a reference to one of the most unusual coaching jobs in history when Freeze coached from a hospital bed in the press box against Syracuse in 2019.

This is just... Chef’s Kiss. Perfection.

