The Ole Miss social media team needs a raise, drags Hugh Freeze after win over Liberty

When you get a chance to burn the former coach that put you on historic levels on NCAA violations, you better make it count. And that’s precisely what the Ole Miss Rebels did with this phenomenal work after Mississippi beat Liberty 27-14 on Saturday in Oxford.

If you have complaints about this result, send it to lufootball@liberty.edu. If not, please do not slander these young men or insult their family. pic.twitter.com/MHJr1VNpNE — Ole Miss Football (@OleMissFB) November 6, 2021

If you’re a bit fuzzy on the reference, it’s from an ill-fated tweet of Freeze’s when he was the coach of the Rebels from 2012-16.

Turns out that probably wasn’t the best tweet to send when your program was actually guilty of massive, major violations that put the program in Probation Jail they’re just recovering from under Lane Kiffin.

Also it’s usually not a great idea to play the moralist when you got fired for calling escorts from your university-issued cell phone.

But the capper was even better, with a reference to one of the most unusual coaching jobs in history when Freeze coached from a hospital bed in the press box against Syracuse in 2019.

Won the Day pic.twitter.com/rW6WJcGQoD — Ole Miss Football (@OleMissFB) November 6, 2021

This is just... Chef’s Kiss. Perfection.