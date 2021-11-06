UNC QB Sam Howell goes down after taking a big hit on a run play, returns after one play

The North Carolina Tar Heels may have to complete their stunning comeback against the No. 9 Wake Forest Demon Deacons without star quarterback Sam Howell. Howell went down after suffering a big hit on a keeper in the redzone. He was slow to get up before eventually relaxing on the turf with two trainers huddled over him.

The Tar Heels were down 45-27 in this game and have come all the way back to tie things up 48-48. Howell left for one play before coming back into the game. North Carolina failed to move the chains and had a big decision to make in a tie game. The Tar Heels settled for a field goal to take a 51-48 lead.

Howell was a preseason Heisman contender but ultimately wasn’t able to generate some early wins to bolster his campaign heading into the stretch run. The Tar Heels haven’t made much noise in a down year for the ACC, so Howell’s next step is likely to prove his NFL draft stock is still high after a tough year in Chapel Hill.